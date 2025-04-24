RCB vs RR, IPL 2025: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

Still looking for their first home win of IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24.

RCB have been spotless on the road this season, beating the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and the Mumbai Indians away from home. However, they have failed to win any of their first three home matches. Against a stuttering RR, RCB would fancy their chances.

Rajasthan stand on the brink of elimination, having lost six of their eight matches thus far. They'll also miss Sanju Samson due to an injury. But before the match gets underway, let's look at how the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch is expected to play in the RCB vs RR clash.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is widely considered a batting paradise. The ground holds the record for aggregate runs (549) in an IPL match, which was set when SRH beat RCB after scoring 287/3 in the first innings. Here are all the vital stats you need to know for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:

IPL matches played: 98

Won by teams batting first: 41

Won by teams batting second: 53

No result: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs MI, 2017

Highest team total: 287/3 - SRH vs RCB, 2024

Lowest team total: 82 - RCB vs KKR, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - DCH vs RCB, 2010

Average first innings score: 167.07

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has surprised fans so far this season. After all, the highest first-innings score here at IPL 2025 has been just 169/8.

Pacers have been terrific in finding seam and swing early on, and the pattern is expected to continue in the upcoming RCB vs RR clash too. Having said that, Rajasthan head coach Rahul Dravid quipped that the surface tonight would offer a typical M Chinnaswamy run-fest.

With no rain predicted, the well-rolled and hard pitch will help batters hit through the line. Anything less than 180 in the first innings would be extremely difficult to defend.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last IPL match

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the last match that was hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Due to consistent rain earlier in the match hours, the clash was reduced to a 14-over-per-side affair.

Bowling first, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit exploited the conditions and were extremely fantastic with the ball. They had RCB on the mat, reducing them to 63/9. But then came a saving act by Tim David, who hit a magnificent 26-ball 50*.

David continued his stellar IPL 2025 form and was the only reason why RCB got to post 95/9 in their 14 overs.

In reply, PBKS also suffered a mini-collapse of their own. From 22/0, the visitors found themselves at 53/4. But then, Nehal Wadhera played a fighting knock of 33* to help PBKS reach the small target with five wickets and 11 balls to spare.

