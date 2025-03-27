Rohit Sharma vs Quinton de Kock - comparing their stats after 109 IPL games

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) has kicked off with some thrilling and high-scoring matches. Mumbai Indians (MI), five-time IPL champions, suffered a defeat in their opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The game took place on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ad

MI had a disappointing performance, managing to score only 155 runs, with star batter Rohit Sharma being dismissed for a duck. In response, CSK chased down the target comfortably, winning by four wickets with five balls to spare.

Meanwhile, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost their opening match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 23 but bounced back strongly in their second game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 26 in Guwahati.

Ad

Trending

Batting first, RR posted 151 runs on the board. In response, Quinton de Kock played a brilliant knock, scoring an unbeaten 97 off 61 balls, including eight fours and six sixes, to lead KKR to a convincing eight-wicket victory with 15 balls to spare.

It’s worth noting that Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock used to open the batting together for MI, forming one of the most formidable partnerships in IPL history. As both players continue to perform in the tournament, this article will compare their career stats after 109 IPL games.

Ad

Comparing the stats of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock after 109 IPL games

#1 Most runs

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has featured in 258 IPL games, making him the second-most-capped player in the tournament's history. The 37-year-old has scored 6,628 runs at an average of 29.58 and a strike rate of 131.03, with 43 fifties and two centuries to his name. In his first 109 IPL games, the veteran batter accumulated 2,837 runs.

Ad

Player Matches Innings Runs Rohit Sharma 109 105 2837 Quinton de Kock 109 109 3258

Ad

On the other hand, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has played 109 IPL matches, amassing 3,258 runs.

#2 Average and strike rate

In his first 109 IPL games, Rohit Sharma had an average of 32.61 and a strike rate of 129.43.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Rohit Sharma 109 32.61 129.43 Quinton de Kock 109 31.94 134.73

Ad

In comparison, Quinton de Kock has posted a nearly identical average of 31.94, but with a slightly higher strike rate of 134.73, after the same number of games.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Rohit Sharma notched up 21 fifties and one century in his first 109 IPL games, with his highest score being an unbeaten 109 off 60 balls, achieved against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2012 season at Eden Gardens.

Player Matches 50s 100s Highest score Rohit Sharma 109 21 1 109* Quinton de Kock 109 24 2 140*

Ad

In comparison, Quinton de Kock has scored 24 fifties and two centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, which he recorded against KKR in the 2022 season at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Conclusion

Rohit Sharma began his IPL career batting in the middle order for most of the first 10 seasons. However, he later adapted brilliantly to the opening position, making a significant impact in the prestigious tournament.

Additionally, the 37-year-old has established himself as one of the greatest captains, leading the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.

On the other hand, Quinton de Kock has made a lasting impact at every franchise he has played for, proving himself as a reliable wicketkeeper-batter over the years and consistently delivering match-winning knocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback