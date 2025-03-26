Shreyas Iyer vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats after 117 IPL games

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has kicked off with some exciting action. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), however, have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns.

Ad

Under the leadership of new captain Shreyas Iyer, PBKS began their season on a high note, securing a victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in an away match on Tuesday, March 25, in Ahmedabad.

Asked to bat first, PBKS posted an imposing total of 243/5 in their 20 overs. Shreyas led from the front, remaining unbeaten on a fiery 97 off 42 balls, including five boundaries and nine sixes. In reply, GT fought valiantly but fell short by just 11 runs, finishing at 232/5.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) faced a more challenging start to their 2025 campaign. On March 23, they took on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Batting first, MI could only manage 155 runs in their 20 overs, with star batter Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck. CSK chased down the target with ease, winning by four wickets with five balls to spare.

Though Shreyas and Rohit have had contrasting starts to the season, it’s still early days in the tournament. Both players will be eager to score big runs in the upcoming matches. With that in mind, we will compare their stats after 117 IPL games.

Ad

Comparing the stats of Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma after 117 IPL games

#1 Most runs

Shreyas Iyer made his IPL debut in the 2015 season and has since played 117 matches, accumulating 3224 runs from 116 innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Shreyas Iyer 117 116 3224 Rohit Sharma 117 113 3093

Ad

In comparison, Rohit Sharma has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, featuring in 258 games. The 37-year-old has scored 6628 runs at an average of 29.58 and a strike rate of 131.03, with 43 fifties and two centuries to his name. In his first 117 IPL matches, Rohit had accumulated 3093 runs from 113 innings.

#2 Average and strike rate

Shreyas Iyer has averaged 33.23 with a strike rate of 129.21 in his 117 IPL matches.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Shreyas Iyer 117 33.23 129.21 Rohit Sharma 117 32.90 131.17

Ad

In comparison, Rohit Sharma had a nearly identical average of 32.90 and a slightly higher strike rate of 131.17 in his first 117 games.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Shreyas Iyer has accumulated 22 fifties in 117 IPL matches. His highest score came recently while representing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their opening match of the 2025 season against Gujarat Titans (GT), where he remained unbeaten on 97 off 42 balls.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Shreyas Iyer 117 22 0 97* Rohit Sharma 117 23 1 109*

Ad

In contrast, Rohit Sharma registered 23 fifties and one century in his first 117 IPL matches. His highest score, an unbeaten 109 off 60 balls, came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 at Eden Gardens.

Conclusion

Shreyas Iyer has shown considerable growth in his IPL career, particularly while batting in the middle order, where he has demonstrated his ability to adapt to various situations. He also led KKR to victory in the 2024 edition, establishing himself as a strong leader.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma spent majority of the first 10 seasons batting in the middle order before moving to the opening position. The 37-year-old has excelled in both roles and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Additionally, he has cemented his place as one of the league’s greatest leaders, guiding the Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback