RR Match Schedule 2022: Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 league matches.

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will start their campaign by taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29. They will play their last league stage game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 20.

RR will feature in two day matches as well - on April 2 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and on May 7 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan are placed in Group A with Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG). They will face the teams in the same group twice.

From the other group, they will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) twice and the other sides once.

IPL 2022 RR full schedule with timing in IST

Let’s take a look at RR’s complete schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022.

Match 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, March 29, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, April 2, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 20: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM IST, April 10, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 14, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 26, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 52: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, May 7 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, May 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM, May 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

RR squad and players list for IPL 2022

RR had only retained three players ahead of the auction - skipper Sanju Samson, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. They purchased a further 21 players at the mega auction.

IPL 2022: RR Player Prices

Shubham Garhwal - ₹20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav - ₹20 lakh

Tejas Baroka - ₹20 lakh

Dhruv Jurel - ₹20 lakh

Kuldeep Sen - ₹20 lakh

Anunay Singh - ₹20 lakh

KC Cariappa - ₹30 lakh

Daryl Mitchell - ₹75 lakh

Obed McCoy - ₹75 lakh

Rassie van der Dussen - ₹1.00 crore

Karun Nair - ₹1.40 crore

James Neesham - ₹1.50 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile - ₹2.00 crore

Navdeep Saini - ₹2.60 crore

Riyan Parag - ₹3.80 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin - ₹5.00 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal - ₹6.50 crore

Devdutt Padikkal - ₹7.75 crore

Trent Boult - ₹8.00 crore

Shimron Hetmyer - ₹8.50 crore

Prasidh Krishna - ₹10.00 crore

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2022:

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

