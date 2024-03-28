RR vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Sanju Samson is known to start IPL seasons well, and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain turned in an excellent performance on a tricky wicket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur against the Lucknow Super Giants.

With the win, the Royals got their IPL 2024 campaign off the mark as they announced themselves as one of the contenders for the title. After all, they managed two points without significant contributions from their opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Moreovr, they used the impact player rule smartly, giving themselves enough bowling options in the second innings.

RR didn't have a great time at their home ground in IPL 2023, but their performance in the previous game would've boosted them. When they take on the Delhi Capitals in Match 9 of IPL 2024 on Thursday, March 28, they will have an eye on extending that record and making Jaipur their fortress.

Meanwhile, the Capitals were well and truly outclassed by the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, even though they put up a fight briefly. The undercooked middle order and listless pace attack are problems they will have to contend with against RR as well, but Anrich Nortje's return should boost their chances.

Surprisingly, the head-to-head record between the two sides has been rather even recently. RR have won three of the last five meetings, while DC have managed two wins.

Can Rajasthan keep their unbeaten record going? Or will Delhi manage to get off the mark in IPL 2024?

IPL 2024, RR vs DC: Royals look to make it two in two

Rishabh Pant seemed to be physically fit during DC's first game of IPL 2024, but the captain clearly wasn't at his batting best.

He looked a bit rusty, and his shots didn't seem to have the fluency they usually do. However, Pant is a player who bounces back quickly, so he will hope that he can put forth the best version of himself in Jaipur.

If Pant fires, Delhi's middle order could punch above its weight. Nortje's involvement will mean that either Tristan Stubbs or Shai Hope will have to be relegated to the bench. While logic dictates that the former should retain his place, the Capitals management has earned a reputation for making incorrect decisions.

The Royals, meanwhile, seem to be an excellent unit right now. Their Indian core is in excellent form, and the openers, if they fire in unison, can win games on their day. Their bowlers stepped up in the last game as well.

Anything can happen in a high-profile league like the IPL, where all 10 teams have out-and-out match-winners. Nevertheless, the Royals are clearly the better team on paper and should win on Thursday.

Prediction: RR to win Match 9 of IPL 2024