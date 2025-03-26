RR vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati gears up for its first of three matches in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, March 26. Funnily enough, it plays host to two teams who will both call it home at some stage in the tournament, as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 6.

Both the Royals and the Knight Riders didn't start their respective IPL 2025 campaigns well. While KKR were thrashed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens, RR were carted to all corners of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium by a rampaging SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

After just one game in the competition, RR and KKR find their net run rates below -2. And that is never a good place to be in, especially after a mega-auction that forced at least a few personnel changes.

Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag will hope that a return to his home ground will help him turn the tide as Sanju Samson continues to recover from his finger injury. Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, will hope that he can bring Kolkata back to the rip-roaring momentum they had throughout last year.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.

Which team can get off the mark first in IPL 2025?

IPL 2025: KKR and RR look to secure first points in Guwahati

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

RR certainly got their bowling composition wrong in the previous game. They picked just one spinner in the form of Maheesh Theekshana and didn't have nearly enough control over any phase of the game. Jofra Archer, their spearhead, bowled the most expensive spell in IPL history.

If the Royals bring in Wanindu Hasaranga, they will have a better chance of beating KKR. But even then, the away side will probably start as the favorites, primarily due to their world-class spin pairing of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine.

Chakaravarthy was far from his best in the last game as he often overpitched the ball, but he's bound to hit his straps soon. And the fact that KKR managed to reduce the margin of defeat without notable contributions from Andre Russell, Chakaravarthy and most of their big-ticket middle-order batters will boost their hopes.

RR have plenty of batting talent, but their bowling unit and batting depth don't inspire much confidence right now. KKR are the more well-rounded outfit and can be backed to get back in the win column.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 6 of IPL 2025.

