South Africa vs India, 2021-22: 5 Players Team India could have tried instead of Ajinkya Rahane

On Wednesday, December 8, the BCCI announced Team India's Test squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Virat Kohli's men will begin the three-match Test series against the Proteas with the traditional Boxing Day Test match at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Ajinkya Rahane, who led India in the first Test match during the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, has been retained. This is despite his poor run with the bat and new Indian ODI skipper Rohit Sharma replacing him as Test vice-captain.

BCCI @BCCI Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Batter Hanuma Vihari, who last played a Test match against Australia in January this year, has made a comeback to the Test squad. All thanks to his recent exploits with the bat for India A in the ongoing three-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A. Vihari is currently leading the India A side in the ongoing third and final game of the series. He has amassed 63, 72* and 54 in his last three innings.

KL Rahul has also returned to the Test squad. Shreyas Iyer, who had a memorable debut Test series against New Zealand, has been deservingly retained.

There have been many discussions regarding Ajinkya Rahane's inclusion for the South Africa tour due to his poor form. The 33-year-old played a match-winning captain's knock (112) during Team India's Boxing Day Test encounter against Australia in Melbourne last year. He has been given an extension by the selectors, courtesy of his vast experience and past performances.

On that note, let's look at five talented batsmen who could have been given a chance to replace Ajinkya Rahane in the Indian Test squad.

#1. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is currently playing for India A

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is yet to play a Test match for India. He is undoubtedly one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket. Ishan, who made both his ODI and T20I debuts this year, even earned a spot in India's T20 WC squad.

He impressed at the world cup in the very first warm up game against England scoring 70*. The talented southpaw is currently playing for India A in the ongoing unofficial Tests against South Africa A. He has scores of 91 and 49 in his last two innings, coming in at the middle of the order.

On numerous occasions in the IPL, we have seen how this Mumbai Indians star has smashed even the top bowlers all over the park fearlessly. Ishan 2714 first-class runs at an average of 37.69 with his highest score being 273. He has already proved his mettle in the longer formats.

Unfortunately, the wait for his Test debut continues as he couldn't make it to the Indian Test squad for the series against South Africa.

#2. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20 and ODI debut this year

Be it the IPL or Indian domestic circuit, if there is one batter who has constantly grabbed the selectors' eyeballs and the headlines, it is Suryakumar Yadav. He has shown excellent consistency and firepower with the bat.

Suryakumar Yadav made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai way back in 2010. The 31-year-old who is yet to make his Test debut. He only made his T20I and ODI debuts for India this year.

However, he couldn't make much of an impact with the bat during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. The fact that he has been retained by the five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians for 2022 IPL says a lot about his potential as a batsman.

With 5326 first-class runs at an average of 44.01 and the highest score being 200, this experienced campaigner deserved a Test call-up against South Africa.

Yadav was part of the Indian Test squad against England after coming in as an injury replacement. However, he had to warm the bench as he couldn't make it to the XI.

Shreyas Iyer has cemented his place in the Indian middle order with his exploits against New Zealand. But India could have brought in Suryakumar Yadav atleast instead of out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane.

#3. Priyank Panchal

Priyank Panchal has performed consistently in the domestic circuit

Priyank Panchal has been a consistent performer in the Indian domestic circuit. He led India A in the recently concluded first two unofficial Tests against South Africa A. Panchal has a vast experience of 100 first-class games. He 7011 runs under his belt with the average and highest score being 455.52 and 314* respectively.

The 31-year-old made 96 in the first innings of the first unofficial Test against South Africa A. He has been knocking on the selectors' door for the past several years. Unfortunately, he is yet to play a game for India at the highest level in any of the formats.

He has an excellent temperament, batting technique and credibility with the bat. The Gujarat batsman could have been given his much deserved chance to replace Ajinkya Rahane. This is especially so after having impressed even as a skipper in the ongoing unofficial tests against South Africa A.

#4. Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran has impressed for India A

The Bengal batsman has also been on the selectors' radar for quite some time, thanks to his batting displays at the domestic level. Abhimanyu made his first class debut in 2013. He has amassed 103 and 55 for India A in the first two unofficial Tests against South Africa A.

Despite being a part of the Indian Test squad as a reserve batsman against England this year, the 26-year-old unfortunately couldn't make the XI.

He has scored 4559 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 443.83 with his highest score being 233. The 26-year-old has proved his credentials with the bat in the longer format.

#5. Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has fallen out of favor for Indian test cricket

Shaw started his Test career on a terrific note, scoring a century on his debut against the visiting West Indies side in 2018. Shaw last played a Test match for India in December 2020 against Australia in Adelaide. Despite being included in the Indian Test squad as an injury replacement during the England tour this year, Shaw did not get an opportunity.

He is one of four players to be retained by Delhi Capitals for the 2022 IPL. He was highly praised by Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting for his batting skills and technique.

Shaw has amassed 339 Test runs at an average of 42.38 while playing for India A against South Africa A. He could have been tried as a middle order batsman in the Indian Test squad.

Edited by Aditya Singh