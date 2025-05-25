SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

The iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium will host its last game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 when the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 68 on Sunday, May 25.

Ad

Following IPL's one-week suspension, the BCCI reworked the fixtures due to inclement weather at some venues. While SRH are designated hosts of this game, KKR will have some advantage as they have previously played a game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning against the Delhi Capitals (DC), earlier this season.

Before Ajinkya Rahane and Pat Cummins walk out for the toss in Delhi, here's a look at the pitch history of the iconic cricket venue.

Ad

Trending

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has played host to 95 IPL matches, including six this season. In one of the games here this term, Gujarat Titans chased down 200 runs without losing a wicket!

Stats suggest that there might not be a huge advantage to the team winning the toss, but they would still prefer to chase here.

Here are some stats to know from the previous 95 IPL matches that have been played at the venue, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Ad

IPL matches played: 95

Won by teams batting first: 45

Won by teams batting second: 49

No result: 1

Highest team total: 266/7 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 205/0 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 2025

Highest individual score: 128 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Average first innings score: 170

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has been a batter’s paradise in IPL 2025, consistently dishing out high-scoring games. The pitch remains flat, offering little help to both pacers and spinners once the shine wears off.

Ad

Early movement under lights is minimal and usually fades after the powerplay. With short square boundaries (58m and 66m) and a straight hit of 71m, stroke-makers can score freely, especially with the lightning-quick outfield.

Despite the conditions, spinners have fared better than pacers at this venue. In six matches, they’ve taken 31 wickets at an average of 31.51 and an economy of 8.88, compared to pacers who’ve managed 29 wickets at a much higher average of 43.93 and economy of 10.3.

Ad

Expect another high-scoring clash, with spin likely to play a key role in the middle overs.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Last IPL match

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

The last IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw Rajasthan Royals (RR) sign off with a convincing six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ad

Opting to bowl first, RR’s uncapped pacers Akash Madhwal (3/29) and Yudhvir Singh Charak (3/47) led the charge to restrict CSK to 187/8. Despite a quickfire 20-ball 43 from Ayush Mhatre and a steady 25-ball 42 by Dewald Brevis, CSK couldn’t break away in the death overs.

In reply, Rajasthan’s openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57 off 33) gave them a blazing start in the powerplay. Although Ravichandran Ashwin tried to drag things back with figures of 2/41, dismissing Samson and Suryavanshi, RR chased the target in just 17.1 overs.

Dhruv Jurel (31*) and Shimron Hetmyer (12*) finished the job with ease as they added 30 runs in just nine balls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More