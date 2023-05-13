SRH VS LSG, IPL 2023: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and IPL records 

The first of Saturday's double-header will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 58 of the IPL 2023. The upcoming game will be hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both teams will be rearing to bag two crucial points. While LSG are placed fifth on the table with 11 points after as many games, Hyderabad are languishing ninth in the standings with eight points after 10 games.

Ahead of the battle between SRH and LSG in Hyderabad, here's a look at the pitch history of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records and stats

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium [IPLT20]

The pitch in Hyderabad generally helps the batters. However, the last game at this venue saw the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defend 171 runs against the SunRisers in the second innings.

Having said that, the pitch might aid some help for the spinners as well. The stadium has hosted five IPL 2023 games so far, with the team batting first winning in four of those matches.

Here's a look at some other important stats from previous IPL matches hosted by this stadium:

IPL matches played: 69

Matches won by teams batting first: 32

Matches won by teams batting second: 36

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2019

Highest team score: 231/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

Lowest team score: 80 - Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2013

Average first-innings score: 159

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

SRH vs DC shot [IPLT20]

As the upcoming SRH vs LSG match will be a day fixture, fans should expect scalding conditions during the game. It has been a hot few days in Hyderabad and it is likely to remain the same on Saturday as well.

The ground in Hyderabad is not one of the smallest venues, meaning batters will look for gaps available on the field. However, the day game might assist spinners largely as well due to the wicket becoming drier as the game progresses.

The average first innings total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been 170 so far this season. However, the previous day fixture at the venue saw the Rajasthan Royals (RR) put up over 200 runs in their first innings.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

KKR beat SRH in Match 47 [IPLT20]

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad by five runs in the last IPL match hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Fourties by Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh guided KKR to 171/9 in their 20 overs. T Natarajan and Marco Jansen took two wickets each for SRH.

In their run-chase, Hyderabad were firmly placed to hunt down the total as they needed just 38 runs in the last five overs. However, a collapse saw them lose the game by five runs.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 171/9 (Rinku Singh 46, Marco Jansen 2/26) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 166/8 (Aiden Markram 41, Shardul Thakur 2/23) by 5 runs.

Poll : 0 votes