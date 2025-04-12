SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

It is a double-header weekend, and in the second game on Saturday, April 12, it will be SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS). The action will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.

SRH's campaign started with a magnanimous 44-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025. But since then, they have been massive underperformers. In an attempt to go helter-skelter, SRH's batting lineup has imploded. They find themselves last on the , with one win in five outings.

PBKS, meanwhile, have been on a roll, having won three of their four games. Winning fourth tonight would put them in the top four. But before the SRH vs PBKS match gets underway, let us discuss the pitch in Hyderabad and its IPL stats.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, IPL records

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has hosted a total of 80 matches in the IPL thus far. Fascinatingly, teams losing the toss have been successful as many as 50 times. It is generally a high-scoring ground as well.

Here are some important numbers and stats you would not want to miss before the SRH vs PBKS clash:

IPL matches played: 80

Won by teams batting 1st: 35

Won by teams batting 2nd: 45

Highest individual score: David Warner - 126 in SRH vs KKR match, IPL 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph in SRH vs MI match, IPL 2019

Highest team total: 277/3 - SRH vs MI, 2024

Lowest team total: 80 - DC vs SRH, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 215/6 - SRH vs PBKS, 2024

Average first innings score: 163.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Pitch report

Expect a lot of runs in the SRH vs PBKS clash. On the eve of the clash, Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori said the wicket looks like a batting paradise. Hence, you'd bank on the New Zealand veteran's words.

Couple that with the fact that the average first-innings score at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has been just below 210 this season. Also, the square boundaries (69m and 67m) are quite short at the venue.

In IPL 2024, pacers were largely effective at this venue. They took 41 wickets at an economy of 10.3, while spinners took 14 at 10.6.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Last IPL match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) succumbed to a seven-wicket loss in the previous game hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. It was against a clinical Gujarat Titans (GT) team.

Bowling first, GT had SRH on the mat. All three of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan got out with just 50 runs on the board. Mohammed Siraj breathed fire that night, taking his career-best 4/17.

As a result, SRH would make just 152/8, the lowest first-innings score at the venue this season. The chase was quite easy for Gujarat, who won the match with 20 balls and seven wickets in hand.

While Shubman Gill made an unbeaten 61 off 43, Washington Sundar made 49. Mohammad Shami took two wickets for SRH.

