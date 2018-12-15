×
Sri Lanka 73-3 at lunch on day 1, 1st test vs New Zealand

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    15 Dec 2018, 05:53 IST
AP Image

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews combined to lead a determined batting rally after Sri Lanka lost three early wickets after being sent in Saturday on the first day of the first cricket test against New Zealand.

Tim Southee claimed all three wickets inside the first four overs, reducing Sri Lanka to 9-3 before veterans Karunarate and Mathews joined to guide the tourists to 73-3 at lunch. Karunaratne was 36 not out at the break and Mathews 30.

Southee removed Danushka Gunathilaka (1), Dhananjaya de Silva (1) and Kusal Mendis (2) in an outstanding exhibition of swing bowling in warm conditions and high humidity. He had 3-16 from six overs in his first spell.

The Sri Lanka fightback appeared to have ended when Colin de Grandhomme had Karunaratne caught at mid-wicket by Tom Latham from a full toss seven overs before lunch but replays showed de Grandhomme had overstepped, handing the tourists an important reprieve.

Karunaratne and Mathews had been together for 23 overs and had added 64 runs in trying batting conditions by lunch.

The greenish pitch at the Basin Reserve produced less seam movement than might have been expected, though there was true pace and bounce. It was the swing extracted by Southee and, to a lesser extent, de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner that was most testing.

Southee provided the first example of its value when he dismissed the newcomer Gunathilaka in the second over of the innings. He swung a full delivery back into the batsman and the ball beat the inside edge, striking the opener on the front pad in line with middle stump.

Left-handed de Silva was undone by a ball from Southee which swung away late and which he edged to wicketkeeper B.J. Watling.

Mendis was out to a rash shot, flicking a late inswinger from Southee to Ajaz Patel at short midwicket. Southee was bowling to a 7-2 offside field and Mendis managed to pick out the only fielder in front of square on the off side.

Associated Press
NEWS
