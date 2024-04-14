Step one to unlocking Daryl Mitchell's CSK potential - bat him higher

Back in December 2023, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did what they rarely do at the auction - break the bank for Daryl Mitchell. The all-rounder, for context, had turned heads with his performances at the ICC Cricket World Cup earlier in the year and had been New Zealand’s most consistent performer across formats.

The price tag, though, did come with a caveat. Exactly a year ago, CSK did something similar for Ben Stokes – another all-rounder with incredible international pedigree. Stokes would feature only twice for them during the 2023 campaign and would make himself unavailable for the 2024 iteration, meaning that CSK let go of him.

So, when Mitchell struggled in his first few games for CSK, there were murmurs. Not clamor to drop him, but just the odd moan and groan, given that his inclusion also came at the expense of fan-favorite Moeen Ali.

Daryl Mitchell has not set the IPL alight yet

One-hundred and eighteen runs across five innings has not changed much. But against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mitchell did bat at No.3, with Ajinkya Rahane nursing a calf injury. Batting higher up, the Kiwi all-rounder scored 25 off 18 before being castled by Sunil Narine on the 19th ball.

Those 18 deliveries, though, provided some evidence. And from a CSK point of view, that evidence could still be enough to promote Mitchell permanently to No. 3, or higher than where he is batting currently.

First things first, the all-rounder just seems better suited to that position. Throughout his career, he has largely batted at No. 4 and No. 5. The latter is where he has been used for CSK too. At that spot, he strikes at 137.11, averaging 37.43. When batting at No. 4, the strike rate goes up to 142.37. The average drops but when batting higher, knowing that there is enough batting depth, he can go harder.

At No. 3, the strike rate goes down (131.66), which could be because he is in early and requires a bit of time to settle in. But an average of 38.38 indicates he can hold his own, In the current CSK setup, perhaps no one has a greater Test match pedigree than Mitchell, meaning that if they suffer an early collapse, the New Zealand batter can play a holding role too.

The other factor to be considered is that Mitchell looks a much better player when he has the time to pick and choose his attacking moments. When batting at No. 5, he is too often thrown into a situation where he needs to keep swinging at every ball.

A perfect example of this was at the ODI World Cup. Yes, the format was different but the all-rounder’s best knocks came when he walked in early. Both of them, incidentally, were against India. He assessed the conditions against the pacers, started unloading on the spinners, and then hit whichever bowler came into the attack.

Even against KKR, Mitchell, when facing Narine, used the paddle sweep twice to force the bowler into bowling in his area. He then danced down the track and smashed a six over long-on, before capitalizing on a flatter delivery outside off, reverse-sweeping it for four.

A batter’s ability to perform this dual role is something CSK pride themselves on. On paper, some of the players on their side might not have wow strike rates but together, they find a way to make it tick, just because they are capable in different situations.

Mitchell is very similar, and the more he bats, the more opportunity he will have to showcase it. In addition, he seems to have developed that knack of turning up in clutch situations, which could be pivotal in potential knockout scenarios.

Plus, there is no clarity on when Rahane will be back and how serious his niggle is. But irrespective of his return, his form has not been great, and he has not been as free-flowing as he was last year. If CSK decide to play just one overseas bowler, and if Rahane is not playing, it gives them the option to include Moeen, who bolsters their spin-bowling stocks and provides them with another designated spin-hitter.

So, the stars seem to be aligning for CSK to unleash Mitchell at No. 3. The numbers may not seem as compelling, but they are good enough. And the eye test, so regularly used as a yardstick, is one that he aces.

It is very similar to Shivam Dube and how the franchise have utilized his spin-hitting. Before coming to CSK, his record-hitting spin was not as world-beating. Yet, they trusted their gut, and they are now reaping the rewards.

Even if CSK do not want to omit Rahane, given what he did for the franchise in 2023, a case can be made that Mitchell should not bat lower than No. 4.

If that happens, CSK will get full value for the player they bought at the auction in December last year. And their decision to break the bank for a single player will be completely vindicated.