×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Strategy for the IPL teams ahead of the auctions

Neeraj Manivannan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.45K   //    16 Dec 2018, 18:26 IST

Image result for ipl 2019

With the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League still over three months away, the excitement has already started building up among the cricket fans with the IPL auctions scheduled early this time around. Since the ICC Cricket World Cup will be played in June- July, the IPL will also be pushed early by a few days and this has also led to the auctions being scheduled this year.

The auction is scheduled to take place on India on December 18, 2018, in Jaipur.

346 players from all over the world will go under the hammer and fight for a handful of vacant positions left in each team. The auction list includes 118 capped players and 228 uncapped players from India and abroad. The auction will be a one-day affair this time, unlike the mega auctions that were held across two days for the previous season.

The teams that performed well last season have retained most of their players and would just be looking to further strengthen their squad. On the other side, the teams that failed to perform to expectations last season have released a majority of their players and will be looking to start fresh this season.

With all eyes set to turn to the auction, we give you a preview of what each team might aim to do in the auctions to build a strong title-winning side.

1 / 9 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2018 Teams & Squad IPL Auction 2019 Players Base Price
Neeraj Manivannan
ANALYST
Neeraj, a 20-year who has sports running through his blood and mind 24x7 is a cricket-crazy fan. With Rahul Dravid as his role-model and Dale Steyn as his inspiration, he hopes he can still make it big as a fast bowler.
5 ways the IPL has changed the way cricket is played
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 8 players who could skip next season to prepare...
RELATED STORY
6 deserving Indian players who are yet to play in the IPL
RELATED STORY
4 superstars without whom IPL would never be the same
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who should be protected during IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
10 Players you might not know played for Royal...
RELATED STORY
An IPL XI that could take on the World T20 champions Windies
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 youngest IPL debutants
RELATED STORY
8 football teams and their IPL equivalents
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who could attract the Top 3 bids at...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us