T20 World Cup 2021 Player profile: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian team in the T20 World Cup for the first time in the upcoming edition. Incidentally, it will also be the last time he will be doing so as he has announced his decision to quit the T20I captaincy after the World Cup.

The Indian skipper has a sensational record in the T20 World Cup. He is India’s leading run-getter in the event with 777 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 133.04 and an exceptional average of 86.33. In fact, he was named Player of the Series in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup in 2014 and 2016.

Despite his drop in form in recent times, Kohli's T20I record remains excellent. He has smashed 3159 runs in 90 matches at a strike rate of 139.04 and and an average of 52.65. Kohli will be desperate to make a mark in his first and last T20I assignment as Team India skipper.

Virat Kohli’s T20 form in the last 10 games

Kohli opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in eight matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE. He scored a total of 207 runs, including two fifties. The numbers are not bad at all, but the worrying aspect for India is Kohli did not look at his fluent best.

In most games, he started off swiftly but lost momentum once the powerplay got over. This was a pattern almost throughout the second half of IPL 2021. Kohli scored 53 off 41 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 51 off 42 deliveries against Mumbai Indians (MI) in consecutive matches. Kohli’s 33-ball 39 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator typified his struggles. He got out trying to slog Sunil Narine in desperation.

Before the IPL, Kohli featured in the five-match T20I series against England at home. He was dismissed for 1 in the fourth T20 but opened the innings in the decider and spanked an unbeaten 80 off 52 balls. The hosts went on to clinch the series 3-2 after which Kohli announced that he would open the innings in the IPL as well.

Why Virat Kohli is crucial to the Indian side

Kohli might have an abysmal record in knockout matches in the 50-over World Cup. However, he played a stellar role for India in the T20 World Cup in the last two editions, and was primarily responsible for leading them into the knockouts.

The 32-year-old smashed 77 off 58 deliveries in the 2014 final against Sri Lanka, but could not get any batting support. In the 2016 semi-final against West Indies, he cracked an unbeaten 89 off 47, but the Indian bowlers could not defend a total of 192.

At his peak, Kohli could take on the best of attacks and put them to the sword in the T20 format. Be it setting a total or chasing one, the Indian captain had developed into a master of both arts.

The Kohli that we will see in the T20 World Cup 2021 might not be the same batter who was on display during the earlier two editions. But along with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Kohli will be key to India’s fortunes with the bat. Hence, the Indian skipper must lift his game on the big stage.

Virat Kohli’s 3 best T20 World Cup performances

Over the years, Kohli has played some wonderful knocks in the T20 World Cup. Here’s a rewind to three of his best.

#1 72* off 44 vs South Africa in Dhaka (2014 T20 World Cup semi-final)

Kohli, the chase master, was at his best during the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Dhaka. The Proteas had put up a challenging total of 172 for 4 while batting first, with skipper Faf du Plessis scoring 58 and Jean-Paul Duminy an unbeaten 45.

India lost Rohit Sharma for 24 in the chase, but Kohli guided the side home with a sublime 72 not out off 44 balls. He spanked five fours and two sixes during the innings and controlled the chase. Ajinkya Rahane (32) and Yuvraj Singh (21) made handy contributions, but it was Kohli who took the side home to victory by six wickets and five balls to spare. Following the triumph, India booked their place in the final against Sri Lanka.

Kohli starred in the final as well with 77 off 58, but due to Yuvraj’s infamous 21-ball 11 knock, India could only manage to post 130 for 4 on the board. Sri Lanka chased down the target with ease to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.

#2 82* off 51 vs Australia in Mohali (2016 T20 World Cup)

Yet another chase aced by Kohli. This time, Australia batted first and put up a competitive 160 for 6. India got into massive trouble in pursuit of the total, crumbling to 49 for 3, with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina all back in the hurt cheaply.

With a place in the semi-finals at stake, Kohli stood up once again and conquered the Australian bowlers. He smashed an unbeaten 82 off 51 in a dominating counter-attack, which featured nine fours and two sixes. Kohli was involved in a fourth wicket stand of 45 with Yuvraj (21) and added an unbroken 67 with captain MS Dhoni (18 not out).

Kohli was at his best again in the semi-final against West Indies, smacking a sensational 89 not out off 47. However, the combined batting might of the Windies outshone Kohli’s efforts as India were knocked out of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

#3 78* off 61 vs Pakistan in Colombo (2012 T20 World Cup)

An India-Pakistan World Cup game is always a high-pressure clash. This is precisely why India’s chase of 129 against Pakistan in Colombo during a group clash of the 2012 T20 World Cup was not expected to be an easy one. However, Kohli anchored the innings brilliantly to guide India home with eight wickets in hand and three overs to spare.

After Lakshmipathy Balaji (3/22), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/16) and Yuvraj Singh (2/16) combined to roll over Pakistan for 128, Kohli scored an unbeaten 78 off 61 balls. The ace batter hit eight fours and two sixes to put India in complete command.

India lost Gautam Gambhir for a duck in the chase. However, Kohli and Virender Sehwag (29) featured in a second-wicket stand of 74 to put the Indians on top. After Sehwag’s departure, Kohli and Yuvraj (19 not out) took the team past the victory line without much trouble.

