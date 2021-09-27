T20 World Cup: 3 middle order players who could replace Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan in the Indian team

The start of the second phase of the IPL was always going to be a litmus test for players included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. And well, it has not gone according to plans for defending champions Mumbai Indians. Three defeats in a row has taken them to seventh position in the points table and the bigger worry for them will be the form of their middle order.

At the same time, it will also worry the Indian selectors and management as the players who have not been amongst the runs for Mumbai Indians form the middle order for India in the T20 World Cup slated to be held next month.

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya look off color and this will surely give a lot of headache to the selection panel led by Chetan Sharma.

Teams can be changed up to September 10. The selectors will be keeping a close eye on the other performers in the IPL as far as making changes to the T20 World Cup squad is concerned.

Here we take a look 3 possible replacements in the Indian team for the T20 world Cup:

1.) Shreyas Iyer

Will we see Shreyas Iyer be included in India's T20 World Cup squad?

Ever since he picked up an injury, Shreyas Iyer's India career has stalled. He is no longer the captain of the Delhi Capitals and was not named in India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

However, he has been in fine form for the Delhi Capitals since the resumption and seems to be a man with a mission. His ability to control the pace of the innings in the middle overs and then take on the spinners holds him in great stead.

If the trend continues with Ishan Kishan, Iyer could well find himself in the mix as far as the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup is concerned.

2.) Mayank Agarwal

Mayank's excellent form makes him an alternative for India's T20 World Cup squad

The right-hander has been in excellent IPL form over the last two years. He has formed a potent opening partnership with KL Rahul, but can be used in the middle order as well since he is an excellent player of spin bowling and can be a game changer in the middle overs.

In 2020, he scored 424 runs in 11 matches at an average of 38.54 and with a strike rate of 156.45. He has continued this form this year as well.

In nine matches so far, he has scored 332 runs at an average of 41.50 and with a strike rate of 142.48.

One of his biggest strengths is his ability to take the attack to the opposition from the word go. Hence, if the platform is set, he can launch an assault without taking time to settle in - a role that could sit in perfectly with the right-hander.

3.) Sanju Samson

Sanju could well replace Kishan in India's T20 World Cup squad

It is a crying shame that Sanju Samson has not been able to translate all his talent into performances on the international stage. He keeps showing glimpses of his ability in the IPL. In the match against the Delhi Capitals, he played an amazing innings - an innings that was responsible and was the best batsman on show for Rajasthan Royals.

If Ishan Kishan continues to flounder, it will not be a bad option to repose some faith in Sanju Samson as the second wicket-keeper in the squad and then define a specific role for him with the bat. The next few innings are going to be huge for the Rajasthan Royals skipper as he will know the selectors are keeping a close eye on him.

