Three players KKR can look for as captains in IPL Auction 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enjoyed quite a roller coaster campaign during IPL 2021. Having ended the India leg with just two wins from seven games, a spot in the playoffs seemed a distant dream. However, they turned things around dramatically in the UAE leg to finish in fourth position with 14 points and hence qualify for the playoffs.

KKR went on to even qualify for the final of the season before coming up short by 27 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). That said, a number of young Indian talent led the way for KKR throughout their campaign. Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy were among the standout performers for the Knight Riders in the 2021 season.

However, with skipper Eoin Morgan continuing to struggle for form with the bat, it wouldn't be a surprise should KKR decide to move on from him. An overseas captain comes with the risk of sealing one of the four overseas spots in the playing XI. This could backfire should he not turn in the requisite performances.

So there is every possibility that KKR could be on the lookout for a captain come the mega auction that would precede IPL 2022. Shubman Gill has been touted as a possible retention and even the next captain of KKR. However, there are a number of other options that the franchise might consider.

Here, we take a look at three such players KKR could look to lead their side in IPL 2022:

#3 Mayank Agarwal - gives KKR an Indian option

Mayank Agarwal - assured in test cricket and equally destructive in T20s.

Mayank Agarwal has been one of the standout batters in the IPL over the last couple of seasons. With 424 and 441 runs in 2020 and 2021, Agarwal has been prolific at the top of the order for the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He has displayed lofty strike-rates and his attacking strokeplay has stood out.

Agarwal also stepped in as captain of the PBKS earlier this season when regular skipper KL Rahul was hospitalized with appendicitis. While his side lost the game, he led the way with an unbeaten 99 against the Delhi Capitals. He displayed maturity and character without letting the extra responsibility get to his head.

Agarwal has seen a meteoric rise to India's test team via the sheer weight of runs in domestic cricket. He seems to possess the temperament needed for the role of captaincy.

Agarwal's body language on the field also gives enough evidence of a player who backs his teammates to the hilt and motivates them to the fullest. Quite a crucial quality for a captain, isn't it?

So should he be up for grabs at the player auction, KKR could well look to Mayank Agarwal as a captaincy option. He is well and truly at the peak of his career and time couldn't be riper for him to take on this additional responsibility of captaincy.

#2 David Warner - an IPL winner who will bring experience to KKR

David Warner led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL trophy in 2016.

David Warner has been one of the most consistent batters over the years in the IPL. Churning out a 500+ run yearly aggregate was all but a formality for Warner at the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also led the side for a number of years.

The 2021 season was a forgettable one, though, for Warner. He was removed from his post as captain of SRH, while also being dropped from the playing XI.

All signs point towards Warner donning the jersey of a new team come IPL 2022. Given his prowess in the T20 format, he is bound to be highly sought after.

There is every possibility that one of the two new franchises based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad might just pick up Warner prior to the mega auction. Should Warner find himself in the auction pool, however, expect a windfall with teams fighting it out to acquire his services.

KKR could well be one of those teams gunning hard for the Australian's services with one eye on making him the captain of the side.

Warner as captain may come with the risk of occupying an overseas player. However, his consistency with the bat has been a hallmark of his game across the years. With Warner enjoying a solid fanbase in India, he could boost the brand image of KKR even further should they recruit him as their skipper.

#1 Shreyas Iyer - a long-term option for KKR

Shreyas Iyer has had a fair amount of captaincy experience in the IPL, and with good success too.

Shreyas Iyer has become one of the mainstays of India's limited-overs batting lineup over the last couple of years. Iyer took over the mantle of captaincy at the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2018 This came after an out-of-form Gautam Gambhir stepped down from the post.

Since then, Iyer led the Capitals to their first playoff appearance in seven seasons, in 2019. He then bettered it the following year as he led them to their maiden final appearance. However, a dislocated shoulder saw him sit out the first leg of the IPL 2021, with Rishabh Pant taking over the captaincy duties.

With the IPL suspended after the first half, Shreyas Iyer was fit and available for the second half in the UAE. However, the Capitals decided to continue with Pant as captain for the second half as well. They made it to the playoffs for the third year on the trot.

There have been rumors that Shreyas Iyer is looking to move on to another franchise and embrace a new challenge. Should he put his name in the player auction list, KKR must certainly set their eyes upon securing him as their leader.

Not only does Shreyas Iyer come with the experience of leading a side, but he also offers a long-term option. He can lead a team for a period of five to seven years at least.

The glory years of KKR saw Gautam Gambhir lead the side for a good seven years. They would do well to have a similar strategy in mind ahead of the 2022 season. Will Shreyas Iyer don the purple and gold of KKR and lead that strategy then?

