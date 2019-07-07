Three players who could bag good IPL deals because of their exciting World Cup performances

Liton Das has impressed all and sundry in the World Cup.

The first round of the World Cup has ended. Now, the top four teams will fight to get into the final of the tournament. It was a good return to an old format for the World Cup in which teams got enough chances to prove their worth.

It has been a balanced World Cup. Rains caused lots of trouble in the initial stages and there were four washout games in the tournament. Then, the weather changed in England and sunny days returned, which made it a thrilling tournament.

In this edition of the World Cup, Sri Lanka defended a low score of 232 against the mighty England and Bangladesh chased down a target of 322 runs in 41.3 overs against West Indies, highlighting the contrast on show that made consistently good performances all the more difficult. However, there have been many glittering individual performances in this World Cup.

Besides the brilliant performances of established stars like Rohit Sharma, David Warner and Shakib Al Hasan, we witnessed the rise of some new and young talents as well. These players showed great promise and could be the future of their national teams.

These players could also bag good deals in the Indian Premier League auction. Let us take a look at them in detail.

3. Liton Das

Liton Das is an exciting batsman from Bangladesh who is currently batting in the lower-middle order for his team. An attacking stroke player, Das is also good with his defensive technique. His timing against pace and spin makes him a good future prospect for Bangladesh.

He has played just five matches in the World Cup and averages 46 with a strike rate of about 110. He will always be remembered for his inning against West Indies in this World Cup. He came at number 5 while chasing a big target of 322 in that match. His team had already lost 3 wickets for 132 runs by the time he arrived at the crease. He then scored 94 off just 69 balls. Das bulit a memorable partnership with Shakib Al Hasan which helped his team chase down the target in just 41.3 overs.

Das could be a good player for the teams in the IPL. He could play both as an opener or lower-order batsman. He is also a quick wicket-keeper.

