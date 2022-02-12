Top 5 expensive buys at the IPL mega-auction today

It was an eventful day at the IPL auction room today. While Suresh Raina went unsold, the world also witnessed young players like Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna Shahrukh Khan and many others become worth millions overnight.

With franchises majorly focussing on the youth, it's no surprise to see that the top buys of the mega auction so far have mostly been youngsters. With 10 teams at the auction table, there has been increased competition between franchises to acquire the players they desire.

With the very happening first day of the mega-auction coming to a close, we take the opportunity to look at the top 5 expensive picks.

#1 Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crores)

Ishan Kishan became the most expensive buy in the IPL auction 2022

Perhaps one of the most talked-about players ahead of the auction, Ishan Kishan's buy price wasn't a big surprise considering the bundle of talent he possesses. The youngster garnered interest from a total of 4 franchises on his way up to ₹15.25 crores. He was eventually snapped by the Mumbai Indians, making him the most expensive buy of the mega-auction on day one.

#2 Deepak Chahar (₹14 crores)

Deepak Chahar was the eventual winner because of a 4-way bidding war

An exciting fast-bowling all-rounder, Deepak Chahar's price tag was surely a well-deserved one. Given his recent performances with the bat as well as the ball, Chahar received some attractive bids from the Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. He was ultimately picked up by his old home, CSK for a massive sum of ₹14 crores.

#3 Shreyas Iyer (₹12.25 crores)

Shreyas Iyer is likely to take over as the captain of KKR

A sought-after captaincy material in the set of available players in the mega-auction, Shreyas Iyer received bids from as many as five franchises during his journey of becoming the first player of the 2022 IPL auction to cross the ₹10 crore mark. Iyer was eventually snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders and is now likely to take over as their captain.

#4 Nicholas Pooran, Wanidu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur (₹10.75 crores)

Players sold for 10.75 crores

Four extremely talented and exciting players in Nicholas Pooran, Wanidu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur saw themselves becoming worth millions owing to their recent exploits on the cricket field.

Nicholas Pooran was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wanidu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shardul Thakur by the Delhi Capitals - all for a massive sum of ₹10.75 crores.

#5 Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan & Lockie Ferguson (₹10 crores)

Players who were acquired for 10 crores

Pacers seem to be having a wonderful outing at the auction this year. With great demand from all franchises, India's promising pacer Prasidh Krishna initiated a three-way bidding war between Lucknow Supergiants, Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. The 25-year-old was eventually grabbed by the Royals for a whopping ₹10 crores - a massive jump from his IPL 2021 salary of ₹20 lakhs.

Avesh Khan, after his fantastic performance in IPL 2021 was sure to grab good bids in the mega-auction. He eventually made his way up the bidding process and managed to touch the ₹10 crore mark.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lockie Ferguson, on the other hand, has been sensational in the last couple of years. He struck a four-way bidding war and was eventually bought by new franchise, Gujarat Titans for a massive sum of ₹10 crores.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar