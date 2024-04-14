Top 5 fastest Indian batters to reach 2000 IPL runs ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL is the number one cricket league in the world with millions of fans tuning in to watch the matches live every night during the season. The BCCI launched the Indian Premier League in 2007/08 with the goal of bringing about a revolution in Indian cricket.

Sixteen years later, IPL stands out as one of the most valued sports tournaments in the world. One of the major reasons why fans love the league so much is the entertainment that it has to offer. Every night, fans witness some incredible stuff in IPL matches.

The batters have made the tournament quite entertaining with their quick scoring approach. In the past, foreigners would have a higher scoring rate as compared to their Indian counterparts, but after the Indian Premier League, even India has been producing big-hitters regularly.

To succeed in the IPL as a batter, one not only has to score quick but has to perform consistently as well. In this listicle, we will look at the top five fastest Indian batters to complete 2,000 runs in the league in terms of innings played.

#5 Gautam Gambhir - 68 innings

Current Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir was a consistent performer with the bat for KKR and Delhi Daredevils during his playing days. He ended his IPL career with over 4,200 runs to his name.

His first 2,000 runs came in 68 innings only. He achieved the feat while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 16, 2012.

#4 Rishabh Pant - 64 innings

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant owns the fourth position on this list. Pant is the quickest Indian left-handed batter to have completed 2,000 runs, having achieved the milestone in 64 innings.

The southpaw has represented Delhi in all of his 104 IPL matches. In his career's 64th knock against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on October 31, 2020, Pant completed 2,000 runs in the tournament.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar - 63 innings

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Sachin Tendulkar held this record for a long time. The Master Blaster completed 2,000 runs in just 63 innings. In the 63rd knock of his career, Sachin scored an unbeaten 51-ball 58 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in IPL 2012.

It was during that knock that Tendulkar completed 2,000 runs in the league. He owned the record for eight years before the following name broke it.

#2 KL Rahul - 60 innings

KL Rahul broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record in 2020. In the 60th innings of his career, the-then Punjab Kings captain smashed a magnificent century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the UAE.

Expand Tweet

Rahul scored 132 runs that night, an all-time record for the highest individual score by an Indian in the league's history. He also completed 2,000 runs in the league during that game.

#1 Fastest Indian to 2,000 IPL runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad: 57 innings

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the new owner of this record. Gaikwad achieved this milestone in his career's 57th knock against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium earlier tonight.

Only Chris Gayle (48 innings) and Shaun Marsh (52 innings) are ahead of Gaikwad on the all-time list. It will be interesting to see if any batter can break Gayle's record.