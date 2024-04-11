Top 5 knocks in MI-RCB IPL matches ft. AB de Villiers 

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

Mumbai finally ended their three-match losing streak when they faced Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede in the 20th match. Batting first, former captain Rohit Sharma provided a good start, scoring 49 runs off just 29 balls. The finishing touch was provided by Tim David and Romario Shepherd.

Shepherd, the West Indies all-rounder, hit DC's Anrich Nortje for 32 runs in the last over, guiding MI to a total of 234 runs. Meanwhile, DC tried fighting in patches and eventually fell short by 28 runs.

On the other hand, Bengaluru have started their campaign poorly, having won only one match out of five. Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated RCB easily in their last outing, and the Bangalore-based franchise will be looking to turn things in their favor when they face Mumbai Indians.

If we look at the head-to-head record, both teams have faced off 32 times. Mumbai Indians have come out on top 18 times, while RCB have won 14 of their encounters. Over the years, both sides have played an excellent brand of cricket, and fans have seen some memorable performances. On that note, in this article, we will look at the top five knocks in MI-RCB IPL matches.

Top 5 knocks in the MI-RCB rivalry

#5 Chris Gayle guided RCB to their second IPL final (89 off 47 balls)

RCB faced MI in the second qualifying match of the IPL 2011 in Chennai. Batting first, Bengaluru managed to post a total of 185 runs in 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant match-defining innings by Chris Gayle. The Caribbean batter scored 89 runs off 47 balls and his innings included nine fours and five sixes.

In response, the Mumbai Indians never looked comfortable and only managed to score 142 runs. Then RCB captain Daniel Vettori led the charge and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle won the player of the match for his brilliant innings.

#4 Determined Suryakumar Yadav showed his skills at Sheikh Zayed Stadium (79* off 43 balls)

Mumbai Indians faced RCB in the 48th match of the IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. MI won the toss and put their opponents to bat first. Devdutt Padikkal stepped up for RCB and scored a well-made half-century, helping his team post a decent total of 164 runs.

In response, MI lost wickets at regular intervals, but it was Suryakumar Yadav who battled out against the RCB bowlers. The Indian batter remained unbeaten and scored 79 runs on 43 balls, guiding MI to victory in an intense match. His innings was studded with 10 fours and three sixes.

#3 Ishan Kishan show at Dubai International Stadium (99 off 58 balls)

In the 10th match of IPL 2020, played at Dubai International Stadium, MI won the toss and asked Bengaluru to bat first. RCB players started well, and three of their batters scored fifties (Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, and AB de Villiers), guiding Bengaluru to a total of 201 runs.

Chasing a high total, MI started very poorly and were reeling at 39-3 in 6.4 overs. However, things changed as Ishan Kishan stepped up for MI, and the Indian batter was very well supported by the dangerous all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Mumbai Indians needed 80 runs in the last four overs, and courtesy of the duo, MI scored 79 runs to take the match to a super over.

Ishan missed a much-deserved century as he scored 99 runs off 58 balls, and his innings included two fours and nine sixes. Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 60 runs off just 24 balls. However, RCB who won the match in the super over, but Ishan Kishan and Pollard played a memorable innings.

#2 Captain Rohit Sharma to the rescue for Mumbai Indians (94 off 52 balls)

RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 14th match of the IPL 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium. Umesh Yadav provided a dream start for RCB, dismissing Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the first two balls of the match.

Then came Rohit Sharma, who, along with Evin Lewis, turned things in MI's favor. The former MI captain scored 94 runs on 52 balls aqnd hit 10 fours and five sixes. On the other hand, Lewis scored 65 runs as the duo guided MI to a total of 213 runs.

While chasing, RCB never looked comfortable, and no other batter but Virat Kohli managed to score runs. The then-RCB captain remained unbeaten on 92 runs but couldn’t take his team over the line as Bengaluru fell short by 46 runs.

#1 AB de Villiers went berserk at Wankhede Stadium (133* off 59 balls)

The 46th match of IPL 2015 saw MI face RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. Bengaluru won the toss and chose to bat first. RCB lost Chris Gayle early, but Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had different plans.

The Proteas batter went berserk and remained unbeaten on 133 runs in just 59 balls. The ABD's innings was studded with 19 fours and four sixes. He was well supported by Kohli, who scored 82 runs, guiding RCB to a mammoth total of 235 runs.

In response, Lendl Simmons scored a fifty, and Kieron Pollard also scored some quick runs in the end, but MI fell short by 39 runs. The limelight at Wankhede was stolen by de Villiers, who was also declared Man of the Match for his amazing innings.