What happened the last time CSK played RR before IPL 2025?

A gripping Indian Premier League (IPL) match awaits as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 30. It will be the last IPL 2025 encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the second home ground for RR.

With Riyan Parag captaining Rajasthan for the first three league games, you'd see the local lad take the centre stage once again in front of his home crowd. However, the two straight wins have put them the Royals under pressure right from the start. It would be fascinating how they respond against CSK.

Talking about CSK, they also enter this game after a tough outing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), that too, at home. They were completely outplayed and now have their first away game to get back to winning ways at IPL 2025.

But what happened the last time these two teams met in the IPL? Well, it obviously happened at IPL 2024. The encounter was the last home game for the Super Kings, who desperately needed a point to stay alive in the competition.

Simarjeet Singh starred for CSK in their last IPL match vs RR

Simarjeet Singh shaking hands with Daryl Mitchell in CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match [Getty Images]

In the scorching heat of Chennai, Sanju Samson asked the hosts to field first. The powerplay was dominated by Rajasthan, who made 42 unscathed. However, the introduction of Simarjeet Singh changed the course of the game.

The Delhi-born pacer took the prized wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (24), Jos Buttler (21) and Sanju Samson (15). It really broke the back of RR, who had to depend on their not-so-experienced middle order.

Thanks to Riyan Parag's 47*, RR put up a respectable total. Dhruv Jurel also hit a vital 18-ball 28. This helped Rajasthan notch up 141/5 in the first innings, a total that was just par on a two-pace Chepauk deck.

Composed Gaikwad took CSK home

The chase was mainly orchestrated by the CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made an unbeaten 42 while opening the batting.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/35) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22), who were previously with RR, put some breaks on the CSK innings. Rachin Ravindra (27), Moeen Ali (10), Daryl Mitchell (22), and Shivam Dube (18) all couldn't convert their starts.

Fascinatingly, that added drama to the run-chase. However, Sameer Rizvi's cameo of 15* off 8 balls killed the chase as CSK won the game with 10 balls and five wickets in hand.

This was CSK's first win against Rajasthan after four consecutive defeats. It remains to be seen if they continue the run tonight as well!

