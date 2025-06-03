What happened the last time RCB played a playoff match in Ahmedabad before IPL 2025 final vs PBKS?

By Balakrishna
Modified Jun 03, 2025 15:42 IST
PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to clash in the final of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, June 3. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this high-octane contest. PBKS finished at the top and RCB in the second position in the points table during the league phase.

Ad

The Punjab and Bengaluru franchises have squared off thrice in IPL 2025 so far. The two teams won once each during the league stage, while RCB registered a dominating eight-wicket victory in Qualifier 1. PBKS then defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to set up a date with RCB for a shot at the IPL 2025 trophy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

RCB have not played any game at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season. They have a mixed overall record at the venue, winning three and losing as many across six games.

Their last playoff match at the Narendra Modi Stadium was during IPL 2024, the Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. All the top four RCB batters, Virat Kohli (33), Faf du Plessis (17), Cameron Green (27), and Rajat Patidar (34) got starts, but none of them could convert them into substantial knocks, which hurt RCB's chances of scoring a huge total.

Ad

Mahipal Lomror played an impactful cameo of 32 (17) in the end to provide a strong finish, helping RCB reach 172 for eight in 20 overs. Right-arm-pacer Avesh Khan picked up three wickets for RR with the ball after conceding 44 runs in his four-over spell.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (45), Riyan Parag (36), Shimron Hetmyer (26), and others then helped RR reach 174 in 19 overs and win the Eliminator match by four wickets.

Head-to-head record of RCB and PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 final

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have played 36 games in the IPL so far. Both teams have won 18 games each, making it one of the most evenly contested rivalries in the lucrative league.

Both sides will want to get the edge in the head-to-head and with it, take the IPL title home.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications