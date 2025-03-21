  • home icon
  • When Sunil Narine smashed Varun Chakaravarthy for 24 runs in an over in IPL 2019 [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 21, 2025 13:08 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Starts Off Their IPL 2025 Season With Practice Session - Source: Getty
Sunil Narine during Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 Practice Session - Source: Getty

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine smashed his current teammate Varun Chakaravarthy for 24 runs in an over when he played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2019. It happened during the sixth match of the tournament between KKR and PBKS that year. Varun made his IPL debut in that match, representing Punjab Kings under R Ashwin's leadership.

KKR batted first in the contest, with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine as openers. Ashwin gave the ball to Varun Chakaravarthy early in the second over to counter the big-hitting Sunil Narine's threat. The move backfired as Narine went on a carnage, hitting three sixes, one four, and ran a brace to accumulate 24 runs off Varun's opening over of IPL.

You can watch the over in the video below:

Varun made a decent comeback after Narine's onslaught to end with figures of 3-0-35-1, which included his maiden IPL wicket of Nitish Rana. KKR notched up a massive total of 218/4 in the first innings and then restricted PBKS to 190/4 to win the match by 28 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy later joined KKR in 2020 and has remained with them till now, forming a formidable spin combination with Sunil Narine over the past few years.

Complete schedule of KKR for IPL 2025 (All timings in IST)

March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, 7:30 PM

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Giants in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
