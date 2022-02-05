Pokimane net worth: What is the Twitch streamer’s value in 2022?

Imane "Pokimane" is currently the most followed female streamer on Twitch. Recognized as the "face of Twitch," the streamer currently has 8.9 million followers on the platform. She was also declared the second, most-viewed female streamer on the platform in 2021.

Imane is a member of the OfflineTV content creation organization. The group also includes popular streamers Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast', William ‘Scarra’, Lily ‘LilyPichu’, and Michael Reeves, who regularly create content together for YouTube. According to a past podcast, it was revealed that she was the highest-earning-member within the group.

What is Pokimane's net worth in 2022?

Pokimane's estimated net worth is said to be between $2-3 million. Her earnings come from a variety of avenues. These include livestreaming, exclusive contracts, content creation on YouTube, sponsorship deals, and investments.

The star has been streaming on Twitch since 2013, and quickly rose to fame. She won the Shorty Award for Best Twitch Streamer in 2017. Furthermore, she was a featured honoree in the '2021 Forbes: 30 Under 30' list.

With 8.9 million followers on Twitch, 6.71 million on YouTube, and 3.7 million on Twitter as of February 2022, Imane's yearly revenue is expected to be in the range of $400,000-$500,000.

Income from Twitch and YouTube

Her Twitch revenue is expected to be between $10,000 per 3,000 subscribers. With nearly 9,500 subscribers, Imane may make $35,000 per month through her Twitch streams alone. Stream donations used to be an added source of income until the streamer put a $5 cap on them.

transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES i capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me.

While she once earned the majority of her income via livestreaming, the star revealed that sponsorships and exclusive contracts are the main source of income.

Imane currently has three YouTube channels: Pokimane, PokiASMR and Pokimane too. She has a total of 7.49 million subscribers across these three channels. She is estimated to earn around $4000-$10000 per month through the content released on the platform.

Income through sponsorships and investments

The content creator has invested in "Theragun by Therabody," a smart muscle therapy device. The product had previously received investments from the likes of Kevin Durant, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake.

pokimane @pokimanelol



i've officially invested in theragun/therabody alongside absolute LEGENDS like rihanna, kevin durant, shawn mendes, justin timberlake, and more.. !!



is this real life it's so surreal to say this but..i've officially invested in theragun/therabody alongside absolute LEGENDS like rihanna, kevin durant, shawn mendes, justin timberlake, and more.. !!

Her sponsorship deals add to her content creation income. CashApp, NZXT and Postmates are among her main sponsors, in addition to the extra promoted content she undertakes.

Sponsorship contracts are currently among the most lucrative ways for an influencer to earn online. Her income as a social media influencer, keeping all the deals and sponsorships aside, would be around $5000-$10,000 per month.

pokimane @pokimanelol at least people can't over-exaggerate me "making millions a month off my viewers" anymore 🤪

Imane rose to popularity for her League of Legends and Fortnite gameplay videos. Her content has since branched out. The streamer has become increasingly popular for livestreaming Valorant, Minecraft and other games along with her in-real-life (IRL) content.

