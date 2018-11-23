×
Bottas fastest in second Abu Dhabi practice session

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    23 Nov 2018, 22:16 IST

Abu Dhabi, Nov 23 (AFP) Valtteri Bottas clocked the fastest time in Friday's second free practice for this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver outpacing both Red Bulls under the floodlights at the Yas Marina circuit.

The Finn topped the times in one minute and 37.236 seconds to outpace second-placed Max Verstappen by 0.044 seconds with Daniel Ricciardo third, two-tenths adrift.

New five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth-quickest in the second Mercedes after struggling for grip.

The two Ferraris led by Sauber-bound Kimi Raikkonen were fifth and sixth, four-time champion German Sebastian Vettel failing to make a serious challenge at the top as the three leading teams dominated both sessions.

Dutchman Verstappen had been quickest in the morning in a Red Bull one-two, but Bottas bounced back for Mercedes as the sun went down.

Romain Grosjean was seventh for Haas ahead of Nico Hulkenberg of Renault ahead and Kevin Magnussen in the second Haas with Esteban Ocon 10th for Force India.

Times in first practice session:

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Renault) 1min 38.491sec, 2. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull-Renault) 1:38.945, 3.Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:39.452, 4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:39.543, 5. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Racing Point Force India-Mercedes) 1:40.102, 6. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:40.235, 7. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 1:40.417, 8. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 1:40.453, 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Renault) 1:40.588, 10. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas-Ferrari) 1:40.663, 11. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:40.671, 12. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault) 1:41.023, Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point Force India-Mercedes) 1:41.075, 13. Brendon Hartley (NZL/Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:41.137, 14. Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:41.493, 15. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Sauber-Ferrari) 1:41.662, 16. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber-Ferrari) 1:41.928, 17. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren-Renault) 1:42.114, 18. Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren-Renault) 1:42.313, 19. Robert Kubica (POL/Williams-Mercedes) 1:42.992 Times in second session: 1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1min 37.236sec, 2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Renault) 1:37.280, 3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull-Renault) 1:37.428, 4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:37.443, 5. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 1:37.461, 6. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 1:37.569, 7. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas-Ferrari) 1:38.060, 8. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault) 1:38.230, 9. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:38.318, 10. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Racing Point Force India-Mercedes) 1:38.402, 11. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:38.506, 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Renault) 1:38.511, 13. Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren-Renault) 1:38.725, 14. Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point Force India-Mercedes) 1:38.806, 15. Charles Leclerc (MON/Sauber-Ferrari) 1:38.831, 16. Brendon Hartley (NZL/Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:38.957, 17. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber-Ferrari) 1:39.502, 18. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren-Renault) 1:39.938, 19. Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:40.046, 20. Sergey Sirotkin (RUS/Williams-Mercedes) 1:40.935

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
