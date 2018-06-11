Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

One race, two chequered flags: Vettel blasts Canadian GP gaffe

Vettel blasts Canadian GP gaffe

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 10:42 IST
43

2018 Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Day Jun 10th
2018 Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Day Jun 10th

Montreal, June 11 (AFP) Sebastian Vettel revealed Sunday that he was concerned about the dangers of a possible track invasion when the chequered flag was waved prematurely before he won the Canadian Grand Prix.

The flag was waved by model Winnie Harlow who said she was just "following instructions", but it meant the result of the race was decided by the positions at the end of lap 68 instead of lap 70.

Vettel said he realised what had happened on the penultimate lap and sent a radio message to try and help avoid confusion.

"Fortunately, we had radio and we had the lap counter in the car and my pit board was accurate," said the four-time world champion Ferrari driver.

"But if you lose radio and maybe the pit board is not there, then you back off and being in the lead, you hope all the others back off as well.

"I was just worried. I told them on the last lap, so people don't jump on the track, waving flags and celebrating, because we are still going at full pace.

"I even watched it on the TV, on a trackside screen, and after I saw the flag it said 'final lap' on the graphics so then I was a bit confused.

"I told them the race isn't over yet and they said 'no, keep pushing' and I saw some of the marshals were celebrating. They peaked a bit early!" Frenchman Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso, who finished 11th, said the flag's early appearance was "risky".

Canadian GP Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel
F1 2018, Canadian GP: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Canadian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Canadian Grand Prix- Where to watch? Live...
RELATED STORY
F1: Canadian GP - 5 Wall of Champions infamous Crashes
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Watch Canadian Grand Prix Preview, A lap around...
RELATED STORY
Formula 1: 5 Horrific crashes of all time.
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 races of Kimi Raikkonen
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debut season performances in Formula One
RELATED STORY
Iconic rivalries in Formula 1
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Fernando Alonso - as he is set for his...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us