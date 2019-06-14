Allegri plans year out after Juventus departure

Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed he will take a year off from football after calling time on his trophy-laden spell with Juventus.

The 51-year-old won five Serie A titles with Juve before stepping down as head coach at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Allegri had been linked with a possible switch to Chelsea, with Blues boss Maurizio Sarri primed to move in the opposite direction, but he will instead take time to focus on personal matters.

"I am going to take a year off to recharge the batteries and get my personal life back in hand, rediscover after many years the affection of my family, children and friends," he said at an event in Milan on Thursday.

"The last 16 years have felt like being in a blender. You have to take time away from what you usually spend with family and friends.

"I'll use this year to recharge my batteries ahead of the next season."

142 - Massimiliano #Allegri has won 142 games in the top-5 European Leagues over the last five seasons, more than any other manager in the same period. Winner. pic.twitter.com/yqGrZh0Umy — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) 22 May 2019

Allegri was a surprise appointment at Juve in July 2014, his arrival initially met with some disapproval by the fans, but he added four Coppa Italia triumphs and two Champions League finals to his five top-flight crowns.