Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes

Scottish Premiership winners Celtic have signed Jonny Hayes, a star performer for last season's runners-up Aberdeen.

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 02:15 IST

Jonny Hayes

Celtic have signed winger Jonny Hayes from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

The 29-year-old spent five seasons with Aberdeen, who finished second to unbeaten Celtic in last season's top flight, and moves for a reported £1.3million.

Brendan Rodgers' side have sent Ryan Christie on loan to Aberdeen as part of the deal after the attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season at Pittodrie.

Hayes has signed a three-year deal with Celtic, who stormed to the title last season as part of their first domestic treble since 2001.

The Republic of Ireland international scored nine goals and added 12 assists in 32 league games last season, also netting in his last Aberdeen game as they lost 2-1 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

He played under Rodgers at Reading earlier in his career and now links up with the former Liverpool boss once again.

"This is a huge honour for me," Hayes told the club's website after his move was confirmed on Saturday.

"It is a dream come true to be part of this brilliant football club and I can't wait to get started.

"I'm delighted. It has been in the pipeline for a little while now but I'm pleased to finally get here. I was eager to get it over the line for the last few weeks.

"Celtic have done well over the last few seasons and with the manager coming in last year he raised the level again. It was hard last year seeing all the celebrations and all the stuff on social media and you want that for yourself and to be part of it."