Community Shield proceeds to go to London fire victims

by Reuters News 24 Jun 2017, 16:40 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Chelsea - FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium - 27/5/17 Chelsea’s Eden Hazard in action with Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka Reuters / Andrew Yates/Files

REUTERS - Proceeds from August's FA Community Shield match between Premier League winners Chelsea and FA Cup winners Arsenal will be donated to the victims of last week's Grenfell Tower Fire in London, the English Football Association has said.

Seventy nine people were killed and thousands more were affected in last week's tragic apartment fire and football's national governing body estimates that 1.25 million pounds could be raised towards helping the victims.

"Whilst only a football match, we hope that in some small way through the Community Shield we can help," FA chairman Greg Clarke said on the organisation's website.

"Two great London clubs will come together to play at the city's most famous stadium just a few miles from Kensington. They will be united in their passion for football, grief at this tragic loss and support for their community."

Survivors of the fire along with victims' families and emergency workers, who worked on the blaze, will also be invited to watch the August 6 game at Wembley.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)