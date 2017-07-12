CONCACAF investigating after French Guyana field ineligible Malouda

French Guyana controversially started Florent Malouda, 37, in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Honduras.

CONCACAF confirmed it is investigating French Guyana after the nation opted to play Florent Malouda at the Gold Cup, despite the former France international's ineligibility.

Ex-Chelsea attacker and 2006 World Cup winner Malouda, 37, was deemed ineligible to represent French Guyana at the tournament, having earned 80 caps for France.

However, French Guyana ignored the ruling as they controversially fielded Malouda, who started and wore the captain's armband in Tuesday's goalless draw against Honduras in Group A after he was left out of last week's 4-2 loss to Canada.

Following the match, CONCACAF released a statement, which read: "Regarding the election of the French Guiana National Team to field player Florent Malouda in this evening's Gold Cup match against the Honduras National Team, and in line with the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017 Regulations which are governed by FIFA Regulations pertaining to player eligibility, the matter has been referred to the CONCACAF Gold Cup Disciplinary Committee.

"The Disciplinary Committee will review the case and render its decision in due time."

Malouda featured for French Guyana – a member of CONCACAF but not FIFA – at the Caribbean Cup in June, winning bronze.

However, FIFA said he was ineligible to take part at the Gold Cup due to the governing body's rules against representing more than one country in official competitions.