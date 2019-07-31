×
Copa Libertadores Review: Armani the hero for River, Palmeiras progress

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    31 Jul 2019, 08:18 IST
FrancoArmani - Cropped
River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani

River Plate survived a scare to reach the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals, while Palmeiras also moved through on Tuesday.

Defending champions River needed penalties to overcome Cruzeiro after their round-of-16 tie finished locked at 0-0.

Franco Armani was the hero for River, saving penalties from Henrique and David in the shoot-out in Belo Horizonte.

The goalkeeper stepped up as the Argentine giants claimed a 4-2 shoot-out victory, moving into a last-eight tie against either San Lorenzo or Cerro Porteno.

In Sao Paulo, Palmeiras left it until the second half to claim a 4-0 win over Godoy Cruz, progressing 6-2 on aggregate.

The Brazilians needed a Raphael Veiga penalty to break the deadlock before further goals from Miguel Borja, Gustavo Scarpa and Dudu.

Godoy Cruz were reduced to 10 men when 18-year-old midfielder Agustin Manzur was sent off for a dreadful challenge in the 88th minute.

In Paraguay, Olimpia could only play out a 1-1 draw with LDU Quito, the result enough for the Ecuadorians to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

LDU Quito received two red cards, with goalscorer Jhojan Julio and unused substitute Edison Realpe sent off.

