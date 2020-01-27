Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar lead tribute to legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant on Twitter

27 Jan 2020

Neymar celebrated his goal against Lille with a touching tribute to the late Kobe Bryant

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Los Angeles County sheriff, in a report, stated that nine people died in the collision, of which Bryant and his daughter Gianna were also casualties.

The NBA legend is revered as one of the greatest athletes not only in basketball but in all of sport. Bryant was named an All-Star a staggering 18 times out of a possible 20 during his time with the LA Lakers. He led the team to five championships.

Kobe Bryant has been an inspiration for many budding athletes due to his unparalleled athleticism, commitment and passion for the sport. Many footballers, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, paid homage to the basketballer shortly after the news of his death shocked the entire world.

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was quick to pay condolence to the Lakers legend. Blues boss Pep Guardiola also posted a picture with Bryant on Twitter.

Rest easy Legend 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 26, 2020

Liverpool centre-half and 2019 Ballon d'Or runner-up, Virgil van Dijk, was absolutely heartbroken after the news.

Speechless, heartbreaking! Our thoughts are with the Bryant Family in these horrible times. #MambaForever #Gigi 🙏🏽 https://t.co/3cr8hFCMNa — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 26, 2020

Football fans all over the world knew that Kobe Bryant was an ardent football supporter with Italian giants AC Milan being his favourite team. The Serie A club posted a heartwarming tweet, paying tribute to him.

We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who is currently sidelined with a long-term back injury labelled Bryant as "a true inspiration" of sport.

A true inspiration in the sporting industry. RIP legend. 💔👑 pic.twitter.com/riqBbwRfDc — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 26, 2020

Footballing legend and former Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho also posted a photo of him sitting with the basketballer on social media.

Descanse em paz, meu amigo 🙏🏿 😭 pic.twitter.com/vRqNRyoIhp — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) January 26, 2020

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique were also deeply saddened by the tragic loss to the sport.

Goal posted a quote of the legendary sportsperson where he drew a comparison between the two sports of football and basketball.

Kobe: "It's the connectivity of the sport itself. You have to use each other. You have to communicate with each other verbally and also through the ball itself. You have to read each other, open space for each other. There are a lot of similarities between basketball and soccer." pic.twitter.com/poy14Icspd — Goal (@goal) January 26, 2020

And in what was perhaps the most fitting tribute that any footballer could have paid Bryant, Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar lifted his fingers to show his iconic shirt number "24" after scoring against Lille on Sunday.

Neymar's gesture to Kobe Bryant, may he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/BGCTc8SOro — Galu (@PSGalu) January 26, 2020