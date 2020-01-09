Cushing leaves Manchester City Women for MLS chance with New York City FC

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Nick Cushing is leaving Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women boss Nick Cushing will end his six-year reign next month to become assistant manager of New York City FC.

Cushing said it was "incredibly difficult" to reach the decision to leave, as he prepares to join the City Football Group's Major League Soccer outfit.

Appointed at the end of 2013, Cushing led City as they joined the Women's Super League, bolstered by new signings Steph Houghton, Karen Bardsley, Jill Scott and Toni Duggan.

Those England stars helped Cushing establish City as a major force when they were handed a place in a new-look WSL for the 2014 season, prominent among clubs spearheading the move to full-time professionalism.

City won the WSL title in 2016 and added FA Cup victories at Wembley in 2017 and 2019, also reaching the Champions League semi-finals in 2017 and 2018, losing to Lyon both times.

Now 35, Cushing will become assistant to former Celtic manager Ronny Deila at MLS side New York City.

His last match with Manchester City Women will be the WSL home match against Arsenal on February 2.

Cushing said: "Making the decision to leave MCWFC has been incredibly difficult given the fantastic players and staff that we have here and the incredible success that we have achieved together - it isn't one that I have taken lightly.

"We've had an amazing six-and-a-half seasons and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with everybody – I will be extremely emotional to leave, but I'm very excited for my next role within the City Football Group.

Advertisement

"Linking up with New York City and Ronny (Deila) is a brilliant opportunity and I'm really looking forward to working in the MLS."

City said Cushing's assistant, Alan Mahon, would take charge of the women's team on an interim basis.