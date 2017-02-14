Defiant Morgan issues rallying cry for fading Foxes

by Reuters News 14 Feb 2017, 14:52 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League - King Power Stadium - 5/2/17 Leicester City's Wes Morgan looks dejected after the game Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

REUTERS - Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.

Following their stunning title triumph last season, Leicester have continued to produce unexpected results, only this time they are battling against the drop, sitting a point and a place above the bottom three after 25 league games.

"We are not in a good position. We have to be realistic. We have to turn it around sooner rather than later. You can't dwell on the past. There are still points to be won and we need to start winning," the defender told British media.

"We had a big week last week talking, trying to put things right and trying to build the team spirit so we can get ourselves out of this mess. But we will remain positive and... we need to remain focused."

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater urged the Foxes to seize control of the issue rather relying on good fortune to bail them out.

"We need to force our luck rather than wait for it. We've waited too long for it now, so we need to push ourselves and make sure we do all we can to get the three points next time around," he said.

"There's no way that it's over and we all know that in there (the dressing room). Come the end of the season, we'll turn it around I'm sure."

Leicester travel to third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)