Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Delhi Dynamos sign defender Marti Crespi Pascual

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
51   //    23 Aug 2018, 15:29 IST

By By:

(Eds: Eds: )

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos today announced the signing of the Spanish centre back Marti Crespi Pascual to strengthen their defence for the upcoming season.

The defender joins his new team after completing his stint with Chinese outfit Nei Mongol Zhongyou.

Born in Sa Pobla, Spain, Crespi started his career with Spanish side Mallorca before joining Elche, Granada and Xerez on loan.

The defender then moved to Racing Santander in the Spanish top division in 2013 where he spent six months before joining CE Sabadell FC in Segunda B.

After spending two seasons with the Spanish outfit, Crespi shifted base to China where he went onto represent the likes of Qingdao Huanghai and Nei Mongol in the span of three years.

The 31-year also represented the Spanish National Team in the U-19 and U-20 category.

The Segunda B winner becomes the fifth foreign signing of the club and will join the team in Kolkata for pre-season later this week.

"I am really looking forward to this new challenge. It was a simple decision for me to move once Josep Gombau called me and explained his plans with Dynamos. I am hoping I can add a lot to this side," Crespi said.

"He is a defender who fits in perfectly into our style of play and we are happy he has agreed to join us. He adds a lot of experience to this side and having played in China will definitely help Crespi adapt to the conditions here as well," Head Coach, Josep Gombau said

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Serbian striker Andrija...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Ex-Mohun Bagan defender Rana Gharami to join...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign former Chennaiyin FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Spanish goalkeeper Francisco...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Daniel Lalhlimpuia
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Fran Perez joins the Delhi Dynamos as assistant...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Bikramjit Singh on a...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Ex-FC Goa defender Narayan Das joins Delhi...
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Who could sign Danny Rose? Five places where the England...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us