England want to be best in the world - Ward-Prowse

They might be 14th in the FIFA world rankings but James Ward-Prowse has some lofty ambitions for Gareth Southgate's England.

by Omnisport News 20 Mar 2017, 20:27 IST

James Ward-Prowse at an England media session

England want to become the best team in the world and have the right man in charge to achieve their ambitions, according to midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Gareth Southgate's side are 14th in FIFA's world rankings and extended their infamously poor record in major finals with a shock last-16 exit at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016 under Roy Hodgson.

England have achieved encouraging results in friendly meetings with top teams, however, having beaten France, Germany and European champions Portugal prior to the disappointment of last year's tournament.

With Southgate's men taking on world champions Germany in a friendly this week before a World Cup qualifier with Lithuania, Ward-Prowse says the players want to prove that they can become the top team on the global stage.

"Obviously we want to be the best team in the world," said the Southampton midfielder, who has been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

"I can't wait to draw every ounce of knowledge from the other players.

"It's positive that if you're doing well as a young player, you'll get a chance.

"Gareth Southgate is a very proud and passionate Englishman who wants to see us do well. I can't think of anyone better to do the role.

"If we do want to reach our ambitions and goals, we have to play these teams and beat them. I know I am ready and the manager thinks that or he wouldn't have included me."