Tim Melia makes 8 saves, Sporting KC beats Minnesota 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Yohan Croizet scored his second MLS goal and Johnny Russell had two assists to help Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Saturday night.

Tim Melia had eight saves in his fourth consecutive shutout and career-best 11th of the season. Sporting (13-6-6) has won four games in a row and hasn't allowed a goal since a 3-2 loss to FC Dallas on July 28.

Croizet replaced starter Felipe Gutierrez at halftime and then opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Russell tapped it to Croizet near the top of the area where he turned a ripped a right-footer inside the near post.

Diego Rubio took a feed from Russell, cut right to evade a defender and then rolled it into the net to make it 2-0 in the 62nd.

Minnesota (9-15-2) is winless in its last five games, including four losses.

WHITECAPS 3, EARTHQUAKES 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera and Kei Kamara scored in a 10-minute span and Vancouver overcame a two-goal deficit to beat San Jose.

Reyna started the spree in the 59th, Techera tied it two minutes later and Kamara gave the Whitecaps (10-9-7) the lead in the 68th.

Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to five as it chases a playoff spot. The Whitecaps won at Avaya Stadium for the first time, improving to 1-3-6.

Jahmir Hyka opened the scoring for San Jose (3-14-8) in the seventh minute, and Magnus Eriksson connected on a penalty kick in the 18th.

TORONTO FC 3, IMPACT 1

TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and defending MLS champion Toronto beat Montreal to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Giovinco and Jonathan Osorio helped Toronto (7-12-6) build a 3-0 lead in the first 29 minutes.

Alejandro Silva scored in the 30th minute for Montreal.

UNION 1, REVOLUTION 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke scored and Andre Blake had four saves to help Philadelphia beat New England.

Blake had his second consecutive shutout and his seventh this season. Philadelphia (11-11-3) has won three in a row. New England (7-10-8) is winless its last eight games.

REAL SALT LAKE 6, RAPIDS 0

COMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jefferson Savarino had two goals and an assist to help Real Salt Lake rout Colorado.

Corey Baird added a goal and two assists, and Damir Kreilach, Joao Plata and Albert Rusnak also scored for Real Salt Lake (12-10-5). Colorado (6-14-6) was outshot 21-4, including 13-1 on target.