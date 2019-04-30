How Ajax star Dusan Tadic compares to Europe's best

Ajax winger Dusan Tadic

Few in the Premier League would have given Dusan Tadic's move to Ajax a second glance last year, but he has been one of the stars of the Champions League this season.

Tadic left Southampton after an inconsistent four years in England and quickly rediscovered his best form with surprise semi-finalists Ajax.

Much of the focus on the Eredivisie giants has centred around youngsters Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, yet Tadic had perhaps been their most outstanding performer.

The Serbia international has provided both goals and assists and saved some of his best performances for the biggest stage of all.

Tadic sparkled as Ajax's star man in an incredible 4-1 win at Real Madrid in the last 16, before again playing a key role in victory at Juventus last time out.

Now, as he prepares to return to England against Tottenham in the last four, we take a look at how Tadic's form compares to some of Europe's biggest names...

LIONEL MESSI (46 goals, 19 assists)

In just 45 matches this season in all competitions, Messi has been directly involved in an incredible 65 goals. It really should not come as a surprise by now, but he continues to set the standard. His latest strike - against Levante on Saturday - sealed the LaLiga title for Barcelona.

DUSAN TADIC (34 goals, 19 assists)

This time last year, few could have imagined there would be any scope for a list that included both Messi and Tadic. But the Ajax man deserves to hold such company after the season he has had. Contributing to 53 goals in 51 matches, he has been as central to Ajax's fairytale run as any academy product.

8 - Dusan Tadic is the first @AFCAjax player to score in eight consecutive home games in the Eredivisie since Jari Litmanen in 1994 (12). Comfort. pic.twitter.com/f1e6dYae9P — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) April 13, 2019

RAHEEM STERLING (23 goals, 14 assists)

Another man enjoying the season of his life, Sterling has provided both quality and quantity as a goalscorer while often making the difference at key times. It says much for Tadic that he can better the England man's statistics, with Sterling perhaps the standout attacking player in the Premier League this term.

MOHAMED SALAH (25 goals, 10 assists)

So much for Salah's difficult second season. The Liverpool man is scoring crucial goals as they chase glory in both the Premier League and the Champions League. His numbers might not stand up to last year's, but 35 goal involvements in 48 matches shows why he is one of Europe's best.

EDEN HAZARD (19 goals, 13 assists)

Speculation persists that Real Madrid will move for Hazard at the end of the season, but his statistics do not quite match up to some of the other elite players - including Tadic. The Chelsea man has still been involved in a mightily impressive 32 goals, though, having played in multiple positions across his 47 games.

13 - Eden Hazard has provided 13 assists in the Premier League in 2018-19, the most in the competition this season and one more than he registered in his previous three seasons combined (12). Architect. #CHEBUR pic.twitter.com/3lT9jk2cfp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 22, 2019

JADON SANCHO (12 goals, 16 assists)

The sort of young talent that even Ajax would love to have, Sancho has joined Tadic in coming to the fore in the European game this season. Borussia Dortmund remain in the Bundesliga title hunt and they owe an awful lot to the teenager's 28 goal involvements in just 40 appearances.