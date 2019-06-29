×
It doesn't just depend on me - James Rodriguez waiting on Real Madrid decision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    29 Jun 2019, 17:12 IST
jamesrodriguez - Cropped
Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez says his future lies in the hands of Real Madrid as he continues to be linked to a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli.

The Colombia star spent the previous two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, who opted not to exercise their option to make James' deal permanent.

It has left James in a state of flux with LaLiga giants Madrid seemingly keen to cash in having spent heavily to bring Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic to the Santiago Bernabeu to reinforce Zinedine Zidane's squad.

Napoli are reportedly the frontrunners to capture the attacking midfielder's signature and it is a move that would see James once again join up with Ancelotti, who took him to Madrid and Bayern.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move to prise him from their rivals but James, speaking to reporters after Colombia were eliminated at the Copa America by Chile, is in no immediate rush to decide his next move.

"I don't know yet where I will play next season," he said. "I have another three weeks to think about it.

"It doesn't just depend on me, [I] have to see what Real Madrid will decide. There are people inside who decide a lot, I can't do anything."

James has won two Champions League medals and a LaLiga title with Madrid, while he also collected a pair of Bundesliga trophies and a DFB-Pokal with Bayern.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
