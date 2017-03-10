Kane says new diet is fuelling goal spree

by Reuters News 10 Mar 2017, 19:20 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 5/3/17 Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds fans as he is substituted Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says a new diet is behind his run of 14 goals in 12 games since the turn of the year.

Kane is on course to win the Premier League Golden Boot award for the second successive season and needs only seven more goals to surpass the 25 he netted in the league last season.

He bagged two against Everton last weekend and already has three hat-tricks - two in the league and one in the FA Cup - since his brace on Jan. 1 against Watford.

"My diet has changed since January," Kane told Tottenham's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"I've got a new chef who I've been working with to help with my nutrition, to get me a bit leaner and quicker and that seems to be working."

The razor-sharp 23-year-old will be hoping to add to his haul on Sunday when Tottenham host third-tier Millwall in the FA Cup sixth round at White Hart Lane.

Kane once impressed on loan at the south London club as a teenager and has since become one of the most lethal strikers in Europe. After claiming the Premier League Player of the Month award on Friday he paid tribute to his team mates.

"They are creating so many chances, with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, so I give all my thanks to my team mates," the England international said.

Tottenham's tie against Millwall will be their last in the FA Cup at White Hart Lane as it will be demolished next season to make way for a new 61,000-seater stadium.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)