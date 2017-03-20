Koeman perfect for Netherlands job, Gullit claims

Netherlands great Ruud Gullit would like to see Ronald Koeman take charge of the national side as the Dutch continue to struggle.

Ruud Gullit feels Everton boss Ronald Koeman would be the perfect coach to help Netherlands get back on track after a number of difficult years.

Oranje finished third at the 2014 World Cup, but then failed to qualify for Euro 2016 under Guus Hiddink and Danny Blind, while they face a tough task to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia from a group containing France, Sweden and Bulgaria.

Gullit believes Netherlands are in need of a coach with experience abroad in order to understand how their rivals see them and he believes Koeman would be the ideal candidate.

"Netherlands have done quite well throughout the years for such a small country. I am really proud of us as a footballing nation," Gullit told Helden Magazine.

"We let others look at the way we were doing things, but we seem somewhat confused right now. Our basic principles are alright, but possession has become the goal rather than a mean.

"What we do not seem to understand is that our opponents force us to make mistakes. And we keep saying 'if only we had not made that mistake...' But we keep on making those mistakes. You need to be at a very high level for the kind of game we want to play. But we simply no longer have that level.

"Koeman is a coach who has adapted. He has worked at Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV and abroad and has dealt with setbacks.

"He is the only one who can look at what Netherlands are doing wrong from an outside perspective. That is why I feel he is the perfect coach for Oranje. He understands how our opponents are battling Netherlands. You are blind to what is happening around you when you have only worked in Netherlands."

Koeman was believed to be the main candidate to replace Louis van Gaal after the 2014 World Cup, but the Dutch football association (KNVB) appointed Hiddink, who was replaced by Blind in July 2015.