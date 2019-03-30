×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lozano 'dreams' of playing for Manchester United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    30 Mar 2019, 02:34 IST
Lozano - cropped
Hirving Lozano has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Hirving Lozano would secure a dream move if a mooted transfer to Manchester United came off, according to the president of his former club Pachuca.

Lozano left Pachuca for PSV in 2017, going on to star in his maiden season in the Eredivisie, as well as impressing for Mexico at World Cup 2018.

The 23-year-old has continued that form into this season, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

United are among a host of major European clubs linked with making a move for Lozano, and Pachuca president Jesus Martinez has revealed the Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the winger.

"What I can say and guarantee is that Hirving has had a Manchester United scout watching him since he was 16," Martinez told ESPN Deportes.

"They have his whole record. They have everything: videos, goals, behaviour, qualifications. They are one of the clubs with the best scouts and professionals in that area.

"My ultimate dream would be to see [Lozano] at United and Hector [Herrera] at Atletico Madrid. It would be my dream and theirs."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United news: Former player reveals why Paul Pogba says he dreams of playing for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 right-wingers the club can buy in the summer
RELATED STORY
3 right-wingers Manchester United should target in the summer
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the importance of playing the Manchester United way
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
"I didn't have the attitude to progress at Manchester United" - David Johnson opens up about his footballing journey from Manchester United youth team to Nottingham Forest
RELATED STORY
Lozano 'absolutely ready' for big transfer amid United links – Martino
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Signings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make to win the Premier League
RELATED STORY
3 Best moments of Marcus Rashford's Manchester United career 
RELATED STORY
3 players Machester United need to sign
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
Today FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
Today BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Today BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Today MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
Today WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
Tomorrow CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
Tomorrow LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us