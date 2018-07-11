Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Marsch hired by RB Leipzig after leaving Red Bulls

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11 Jul 2018
AP Image

Jesse Marsch was hired as an assistant coach of RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga, four days after quitting as head coach of Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls, which is owned by the same parent company.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick returned as head coach Tuesday. Rangnick coached the team in 2015-16 as it earned promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time, then stepped down as coach to concentrate on his sporting director job and was replaced by Ralph Hasenhuettl.

Marsch spent 3½ seasons in New York and is the winningest coach in franchise history with 58 victories, 35 losses and 25 ties. The 44-year-old led the club to the 2015 Supporters' Shield, a U.S. Open Cup final appearance, and two trips to the CONCACAF Champions League. Under Marsch, the Red Bulls made the MLS Cup playoffs three times.

Marsch was replaced at the Red Bulls by top assistant Chris Armas, a former U.S. national team midfielder.

