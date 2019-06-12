Morgan: Every goal matters for USA

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 12 Jun 2019, 05:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

USWNT celebrates Thailand win

Alex Morgan insisted every goal matters for the United States following their merciless 13-0 humiliation of Thailand at the Women's World Cup.

Morgan scored a remarkable five goals as USA opened their title defence with a record-breaking victory in Reims on Tuesday.

USA secured the largest margin of victory at a World Cup, while five-star Morgan tied the women's record for goals scored in a match.

The defending champions, however, were criticised for their relentless pursuit of goals amid the ongoing celebrations.

Morgan defended USA as head coach Jill Ellis and her side bid to defend the trophy they won in 2015.

"I think in the moment, every time we score a goal in the World Cup it's, you've dreamt of it since you were a little girl, winning a World Cup and being back here for a third time, we want that fourth star," Morgan told reporters.

"We knew that every goal could matter. In this group stage game and when it comes to celebrations, this was a really good team performance tonight and I think it was important for us to celebrate with each other."

Morgan elaborated on the growth of the game and explained that USA's win was important for making a case for FIFA to add more funding for certain federations to make the World Cup more competitive.

Advertisement

"With the score line tonight, we have to look at the group stage as every goal counts and it was important for us to continue to go," Morgan said.

"But for these 24 teams, it's a great opportunity for women to showcase what they've worked their entire life for and not every federation gives the same financial effort to their women's side and that's unfortunate."

Ellis added: "If this is 10-nil in a men's World Cup, are we getting the same questions to be quite honest? I think a World Cup, it is about competing. It is about peaking. It is about priming your players ready for the next game."

USA will have a few days off before facing Chile in Group F on Sunday.