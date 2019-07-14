×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neymar: Beating PSG with Barcelona one of my best moments in football

Omnisport
NEWS
News
56   //    14 Jul 2019, 04:24 IST
neymar-cropped
Neymar celebrating against PSG in 2017

Neymar did little to ease tensions with Paris Saint-Germain as he declared Barcelona's classic 2016-17 Champions League comeback against the Parisians as one of his fondest memories in football.

The Brazilian star appears to be at loggerheads with his employers at PSG, as it is claimed he is trying to engineer a return to Barca.

Furthermore, PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed Neymar can leave if potential suitors meet their asking price.

Neymar joined PSG from Barca for a world-record fee of €222million in August 2017, but just five months earlier he played a major role in dumping the French side out of the Champions League in the last 16.

PSG won the first leg 4-0, but Barca stunned them at the Camp Nou as they ran out 6-1 winners, scoring three times – including a Neymar brace – after the 88th minute to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.

And, speaking at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five event, Neymar again risked the wrath of PSG fans by calling that one of his two best moments in football.

Speaking to Oh My Goal, Neymar said: "My best memory as a footballer? There are two moments. Firstly, when we won the Olympics with Brazil.

"Secondly, the 'remontada' against Paris. What we felt when we scored the sixth goal… I never felt something like this. It was incredible.

"When we won against PSG with Barca, it was completely… we all went crazy afterwards. I believe it was the best possible feeling for all of us."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG open to selling Neymar; confirm contacts with Catalan side
RELATED STORY
Barcelona interested in Joao Cancelo, Coutinho not leaving Barcelona, PSG set Neymar asking price and more Barcelona news July 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees personal terms with Barcelona, Top Barcelona target agrees move to Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona should ignore past in Neymar pursuit – Puyol
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Barcelona should not re-sign Neymar 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Suarez thrilled at the possibility of playing alongside Neymar again
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG sporting director confirms Neymar can be sold if there is a bid that "suits everyone"
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Barcelona should sign re-sign Neymar from PSG 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Marquinhos admits Neymar could leave PSG this summer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: 3 alternatives to Neymar who the club should consider 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2019
13 Jul IND KOR 08:00 PM India vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow KOR TAJ 08:00 PM Korea DPR vs Tajikistan
16 Jul IND SYR 08:00 PM India vs Syria
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Today SEN TUN 09:30 PM Senegal vs Tunisia
Tomorrow ALG NIG 12:30 AM Algeria vs Nigeria
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
16 Jul SHK NOM 08:30 PM Shkendija vs Nõmme Kalju
16 Jul SAB SHE 11:00 PM Saburtalo vs Sheriff
16 Jul VAL F-D 11:30 PM Valletta vs F91 Dudelange
16 Jul HB HJK 11:30 PM HB vs HJK
Europa League 2018-19
16 Jul BAN CUK 08:30 PM Banants vs Čukarički
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us