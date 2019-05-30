×
Ramos: My CSL move conversation with Perez was leaked

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30 May 2019, 22:48 IST
SergioRamos-cropped
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos says he has rebuilt his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after a private conversation between the pair over a potential exit from the club was "leaked".

Perez appeared on Spanish radio station Onda Cero this week to reveal Ramos had indicated his desire to join an unnamed Chinese Super League club.

"They [Ramos' advisors] mentioned that he might leave but without a transfer fee because transfer fees in China are very complicated," Perez said.

But Ramos appeared at a news conference on Thursday to refute speculation his 14-year stay at Madrid could be coming to an end, affirming he hopes to spend the rest of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old, whose contract expires in 2021, said he was not using the CSL interest to push for more money from Madrid and denied being the source of the leaked conversation with Perez.

"The relationship with the president is like father and son and, of course, that dynamic can have moments of conflict too," Ramos said. "We haven't discussed money and my intention is to talk about this in a frank manner with the president.

"I get frustrated by the amount of media coverage generated by this episode. My relationship with the president has generally been good but like any relationship it does have some ups and downs.

"I wanted to clear this up so we can all enjoy the summer and ensure that my name is not in the headlines. I get annoyed to see stories circulating that are not true and that was the motivation for calling the press conference.

"It's wrong that people feel when these situations arise with me and the club that it's to do with money.

"I held a private meeting with the president where I informed him of the offer from China. This was a private conversation that has been leaked and the result is the speculation we've seen over the past few days. Once again, this was my motivation in holding this press conference.

"The meeting was very normal, very calm, I put the offer on the table, but that does not mean I want to go, it was a private meeting that came to light.

"The offer was on the table, I would not have considered it, but the relationship was not as I thought it was, it's speculation and as it's 15 days before my wedding I wanted to fix it.

"I will give Florentino a real hug, I am like that, when something goes wrong, I go face to face. I talked to him and we fixed it, we want to build the future together and from then on everything is fixed."

Ramos indicated moving to China is a potential option later in his career, but he is also open to beginning a coaching career with Madrid.

"I always felt loved there, when we've been there with the team in the past on pre-season tours," he added.

"You never know in the future, maybe two or four years, it could be China or the US, or I could stay here and be a coach.

"I can't tell you what the options are as I don't know myself. I just want to stay here and compete and do all I can."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
