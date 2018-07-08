Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Russia's Ignashevich retires after WCup exit

Associated Press
NEWS
News
45   //    08 Jul 2018, 17:49 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Defender Sergei Ignashevich has announced his retirement from football after Russia lost to Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The 38-year-old holds the Russian record for most international appearances with 127 and his last act on a football field was to convert a penalty in Saturday's shootout loss to Croatia.

"I feel pleasure and peace because I'm finishing on a high note by playing at the World Cup, in a quarterfinal with an excellent team and an excellent coach," he said in a video statement released by the Russian team.

He added that he would have retired as professional footballer earlier if not for the World Cup and now plans to become a coach.

Ignashevich started all five of the host nation's games at the World Cup, as Russia generally played a deep defensive line which compensated for his lack of speed.

He won the UEFA Cup with CSKA Moscow in 2005, as well as six Russian titles, five with CSKA and one with Lokomotiv Moscow.

He spent almost two years out of international football following Russia's group stage exit from the 2016 European Championship but made a surprise return to the national squad in May.

Ignashevich retires after Russia's quarter-final exit
RELATED STORY
3 Spanish legends we might not see after the 2018 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
World Cup is over for Zverev after Germany's exit
RELATED STORY
Spain 1-1 Russia: 5 Talking Points as Spain crash out 3-4...
RELATED STORY
Russia switches to 5 at the back for World Cup game v Spain
RELATED STORY
No room for complacency, warns Southgate after Germany exit
RELATED STORY
Ecstatic Russians pour onto the streets after WCup win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia: 5 key battles that can...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Argentina's early exit was inevitable
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons for Germany’s exit
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us