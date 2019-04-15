Solskjaer has no doubts over Pogba commitment ahead of Barcelona clash

Paul Pogba celebrates scoring for Manchester United

Paul Pogba will have his full focus on a Champions League showdown Barcelona despite speculation over his Manchester United future, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba scored two penalties in a 2-1 home win over West Ham in the Premier League at the weekend, but his form has generally dipped somewhat in recent weeks amid strong speculation linking him with Real Madrid.

The France international has described Madrid as a "dream" for any player and is reportedly a target for the LaLiga giants as they rebuild under Zinedine Zidane.

United go to Barca on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, with Solskjaer's side trailing 1-0 from their home leg.

And the United manager is sure Pogba will be at his best at Camp Nou despite the continued uncertainty over the player's long-term plans.

"At the moment, of course, Paul's focus is on Man United and performing here and tomorrow night," Solskjaer told a news conference on Monday when asked if fans should be concerned about Pogba's future.

"He's been fantastic since I've come here and I've no doubt he'll perform as well as he's done lately, so I don't think they shouldn't worry too much."

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to United, meanwhile, with the Brazil international struggling for form at Camp Nou.

United are expected to add to their attacking options at the end of the season, with Coutinho having Premier League experience from his time with Liverpool.

But Solskjaer would not be drawn on whether or not Coutinho is a transfer target for United.

"He's a Barcelona player," Solskjaer said simply.

