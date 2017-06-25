Sturridge to PSG move 'could depend on Ronaldo'

Jason McAteer thinks a switch to PSG could be ideal for Daniel Sturridge, but believes Cristiano Ronaldo holds the key.

by Omnisport News 25 Jun 2017, 16:20 IST

Daniel Sturridge, Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge should take the chance to move to Paris Saint-Germain if it presents itself, although Cristiano Ronaldo could deny him the chance, according to Jason McAteer.

Liverpool striker Sturridge has only started 25 Premier League games over the last three seasons, with injuries hampering him before manager Jurgen Klopp used him more often as a substitute in 2016-17.

The 27-year-old insists he is happy to stay with the Reds, but their former midfielder McAteer believes the time has come for him to move on.

PSG are reportedly interested, but McAteer feels the French club's pursuit of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo could affect the chances of Sturridge securing the move that would suit him most.

The England international has also been linked with Newcastle United and West Ham in the Premier League.

"I have heard West Ham want to sign him, but my personal opinion is that Daniel would thrive at somewhere like PSG," McAteer told The Sunday Mirror.

"Playing with superstars like Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria would suit his game. In France, he would also be out of the constant spotlight.

"The stumbling block would be the fee and whether Liverpool get the £40million they want for him, which remains to be seen.

"It could depend on Ronaldo. If he left Madrid, I'm certain he would join PSG – and that would rule out them moving for Sturridge.

"But, whatever happens, the time is right for Daniel to move."

Sturridge has two years left on his contract with Liverpool, who he joined from Chelsea in January 2013, with much of his time at the club clouded by concerns over his injury record.

"I think it will be good for Daniel to get away," added McAteer. "There is no doubt he has quality and is a fantastic player, who is still only 27, but he just doesn't play enough.

"He finished the season playing the last four games, made a good contribution and now everyone wants him to stay. But the best solution would be a move – it has got to that point.

"I think people get sick of the conversation about why he isn't playing. It is the constant intrigue of whether it is down to Daniel not feeling he is 100 per cent right or Klopp making tactical decisions based on opponents."