Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke

by Reuters News 09 Mar 2017, 03:40 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Stoke City - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 8/3/17 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in action with Stoke City's Ibrahim Affelay and Phil Bardsley Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

(Reuters) - MANCHESTER CITY 0 STOKE CITY 0

Manchester City failed to fire in a frustrating 0-0 home draw with Stoke City on Wednesday that left them third in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

City, who had won their previous four league games, were bereft of ideas and attacking threat in a dismal first half and only came to life after the break as Leroy Sane and David Silva missed good chances and Kelechi Iheanacho volleyed wide in stoppage time.

Stoke had been much the better side in the first half and should have taken the lead when Mame Biram Diouf scuffed an early effort, but they held on bravely as City upped the pressure towards the end.

The result moved City up to 56 points, behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference, having failed to claw back any significant ground on Antonio Conte's table-toppers. Stoke remain ninth on 36 points.

(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)